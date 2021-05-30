I tried making a new version of the Dalgona coffee - and this is how it turned out

It’s been a hot minute since the Dalgona coffee trend has made its rounds on our social media feeds. Remember that Instagrammable drink that your friends have been trying their hands on during Circuit Breaker? Yes, we’re talking about the Dalgona coffee craze.

And if that doesn’t ring a bell, well, the Dalgona coffee is essentially just whipped coffee. The simple 3-ingredient recipe demands no more than an equal ratio of coffee, water and sugar — which was partly why it was popular as the ingredients are few, cheap and readily available at home.

But now that we’ve entered Phase 2, more and more people are looking back at the trend for their caffeine fix. And while we’re hunkering down at home, I thought there was no better time to try out a new version to prepare the popular iced beverage.

I came across this recipe while I was casually browsing through TikTok and it’s fairly easy to prepare. Basically, it’s just the Dalgona coffee topped with a generous amount of Dalgona candy.

It’s incredibly sweet and if you have a sweet tooth like me, then you’re in for a real treat. That being said, if you’re looking to make this drink for yourself (or for the ‘Gram), continue to read on.

Step 1: Making the Dalgona candy

Before actually making the drink, I recommend starting with the Dalgona candy first because it takes quite some time for the candy itself to cool and set before it’s added to the drink.

To begin, add 150g of sugar to a pan over low heat — adjusting it accordingly so you don’t burn it.

Once the sugar has melted in your pan, add 1/4 teaspoon of baking soda, or you can substitute it with 3/4 teaspoon of baking powder — and follow up by whipping the mixture until it becomes thick and foamy.

After it’s well mixed, transfer the mixture onto any parchment paper, before leaving it to cool.

Step 2: Making the Dalgona coffee

Now if you’re not already a pro at making this easy iced beverage, then fret not. To make this drink, all you need is two tablespoons of ground coffee, two tablespoons of white sugar, and two tablespoons of hot water.

Combine these ingredients into a bowl (if you’re using a large whisk) or in this case, a cup — of which I used a small whisk to create the soft, foamy whipped coffee.

I recommend getting the small whisk from shops like Daiso (where I got mine) as it’s not only affordable but it’s also really convenient and easy to use.

Step 3: The finishing touch

Now that you’ve got your candy and coffee sorted, the last thing you need to do is to combine them together. Firstly, grab a glass and fill 3/4 of it with some ice and white milk. Then, add a dollop of the whipped coffee on top.

After doing so, once the Dalgona candy is cool and has hardened, break it into chunks and add them as a topping to your drink.

And that’s it!

Overall verdict

Now I love anything sweet, but this drink is exceptionally sweet and strong, especially with the candy. So I wouldn’t recommend drinking this every day, but if you’re looking for something that will satisfy your sweet tooth, or a drink to indulge in, then this should be your next go-to beverage to try.

