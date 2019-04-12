Ice, snow hotel in China's 'arctic village' still gives warm welcome to guests

Despite seeing temperatures as low as -30 deg C, a hotel made of ice and snow in Beiji village, a place known as China's "Arctic Village" located in Mohe, Northeast China's Heilongjiang province, welcomed its first visitors on Nov 30.

With an area of 100 square meters, the hotel offers three separated rooms.

Almost everything inside the space is made from ice and snow, including the beds, tables, sofas and decorations.

Almost everything inside the hotel is made from ice and snow, including the beds, tables, sofas and decorations. PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

The ice beds, in particular, have become the most popular attraction, drawing people to try out the hard and frozen surface.

The indoor temperature of the hotel is about -5 deg C and for those worried about frostbite, special thermal clothes and sleeping bags are provided.

"We built the hotel mainly to enrich winter tourism in the arctic village and provide tourists with more fresh experiences," said the manager Wang Xiufeng.

"Visitors can enter the hotel at any time to have a free stay and take photos."

"It is my first time to see such a hotel made from ice and snow and I feel quite warm after lying in the sleeping bag for a while," said Liang Xiaowen, a tourist from Sichuan province.

"I really want to have hotpot in this room. It must be quite a unique experience."