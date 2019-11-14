If you don’t want your kids to be ill mannered, stop doing these 5 things

Manners matter.

Have you ever encountered a rude adult and wondered why they are the way they are?

How they were raised by their parents often comes to mind.

While maturity develops over time, manners can be taught the same way, with consistency and patience.

As parents, consistently encouraging politeness and respect is one of the things that come naturally.

It's easy to think of ways to teach kids to be respectful, but sometimes certain actions teach them the opposite.

Here are some things to stop doing so that your child won't grow up to be ill mannered.

1. STOP BEING AFRAID OF THEM

If your child becomes demanding and you panic just to fulfil their request, this may be sending the wrong message.