If you want to see stars, Ningxia is the place

According to the region's 2019 environment bulletin, which was released last week, the region's air and water quality have been improving, along with its overall environmental condition.

In recent years, through measures including the introduction of environmental protection laws to protect Helan Mountain and the Yellow River, 87.4 per cent of days had good air quality last year, exceeding the national assessment standard.

With more than 300 days of clear weather annually, the stars can be observed from virtually anywhere in the region.