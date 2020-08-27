Ikea Taiwan 'Ice Dog' sparks heated discussion among Malaysians

The Swedish furniture giant Ikea recently launched a new snack in Taiwan, the 'Ice Dog' — a hot bun filled with mouthwatering ice cream.

Thanks to its growing popularity, global fashion magazine Hypebeast also reported on the new food item launched by Ikea Taiwan, causing heated discussions among foreigners in Asia.

The summer treat took Taiwan by storm, with many photos of 'Ice Dogs' circulating on social media, and the wildfire has even spread to other countries.

PHOTO: Ikea Taiwan

After Hypebeast, headquartered in Hong Kong, reported this Taiwanese summer delicacy, the post attracted many Malaysians who commented, “We already have it!”

The 'Ice Dog' is similar to Malaysian childhood dessert “toast with ice cream,” which is considered a national dish in Malaysia.

In response to the report, many Malaysian netizens have posted traditional desserts of their country.

Some commented: “Have been having this from the 80s. Way behind time over there,” while another said that our country has been eating it forever, it’s not a new thing.

Another wrote: “When you finally catch up to Malaysian Desserts.”

In addition to Malaysians, Filipinos also took pictures of ice cream with toast, saying that they also have ice cream with toast in their hometown.

According to Ikea Taiwan, only stores in Kaohsiung, Taichung and Taipei’s Dunhua North Road stores are selling “Ice Dogs” for NT$25 (S$1.20) each as of press time.