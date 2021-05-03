The Indian women defying old-age stereotypes to live life to its fullest

When Bollywood veteran Waheeda Rehman appeared in Indians’ Instagram feeds snorkelling with her daughter in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands recently, the 83-year-old actor turned wildlife photographer was roundly applauded for defying stereotypes and refusing to let her age hold her back.

Usha Soman, the 81-year-old fitness guru and mother of Indian actor and model Milind Soman, has likewise been hailed as an inspiration for social media posts showing her skipping, doing push-ups and running marathons.

Both Rehman and Soman are representative of a generation of older Indian women who are changing the narrative of what it means to be in their age group.

Rather than obey the traditional, patriarchal stereotypes that seek to define India’s women only in relation to their families and the men in their lives, they instead pursue their own interests and look to live life to the full.

Take Rajini Chandy, a 69-year-old homemaker turned actress who caused a social media stir in the conservative southern state of Kerala where she lives – and where most women still dress modestly in traditional garb – with photos showing her in short denim dresses, ripped jeans and other clothes deemed “too sexy” by online trolls.

The photo shoot, Chandy told the BBC in response to the furore it caused, was the idea of 29-year-old photographer Athira Joy, who took the pictures she uploaded to Instagram.

“I’m just having fun,” Chandy was cited as saying in the interview. “I have fulfilled all my family and social obligations and now I’m just doing what brings me pleasure.”

Other high-profile older women rocking the Indian influencer scene include Manjri Varde, a 65-year-old painter and mother-in-law to actor Sameera Reddy who creates “wearable art” adorned with calligraphy using a font she designed herself.

Signs of the changing times are not confined to social media, either. In recent years, advertising campaigns for the likes of Dove brand toiletries and telecoms provider Vodafone have sought to portray older Indian women in a new light, with empowered, independent characters who have identities outside their families.

Films such as 2018’s Baddhai Ho, meanwhile, upset stereotypes by depicting an older woman who is still sexually active.

Neena Gupta, then 58, stars in the Hindi-language comedy-drama as one half of a middle-aged couple who discover they are about to become parents again, despite already having two adult sons.

‘Only a number’

Mala Vijayakumar embodies this evolving vision of an older Indian woman who refuses to be defined by her age.

The Chennai-based 57-year-old grandmother of four swims, cycles and runs marathons, as well as helping to run a care home, volunteering for social projects and going on numerous high-altitude treks in the Himalayas.

“Nothing has stopped me, even a weak knee which I strengthened with the help of a doctor and regular exercises,” she said. “I think the trick is to be always involved in something that you love, and work at it, then age is only a number.”

A handout photo. Mala Vijaykumar swims, cycles and runs marathons, as well as going on numerous high-altitude treks in the Himalayas.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Mala Ramadorai, 69, likewise has a plethora of interests – helping run a school for children with disabilities in addition to being a well-known musician, who is also on the board of a publishing company.

She said she loves to cook, bake, read and sing, works out regularly, wears bright colours paired with big jewellery and has travelled the world with her husband.

“Somehow I am not conscious of growing older and age appropriateness does not make any sense to me,” she said. “Every day is a gift and I am blessed to be able to pursue so many things, thanks to a supportive husband and family.”

For Girija Venkatesan, meanwhile, life is too short to be pigeonholed by society because of her age. The 70-year-old Chennai resident, who often starts her day with a 50km bike ride, is a champion swimmer, lover of the outdoors and a successful artist who recently auctioned a series of paintings to raise money for charity.

A handout photo. Girija Venkatesan, 70, likes to starts her days with a long bike ride.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

“I have minimal people attending on me, and take pleasure in the smallest of tasks, be it making a cup of tea, cleaning and decorating my home or spending time in my garden,” she said.

“I love to dress up and stand out in a crowd, love shopping and travelling and make at least two trips a year, meeting new people and making friends. I don’t believe in stereotypes, You have one life and you should live it the way you want to, and follow your heart.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.