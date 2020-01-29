Indonesian beauty trends to look out for in 2020

For Maria Fifi, makeup and skincare products from local brands have become a daily part in her life.

Since 2015, she has used a variety of products, including liquid soap from The Soap Corner, rose water and body balm from Biotalk and liquid eyeshadow from The Bath Box.

"I'm a supporter of local brands, especially for ones that highlight natural ingredients," she told The Jakarta Post on Tuesday. "I'd like to support local small-medium enterprises [SMEs] and prove that local brands are able to offer high-quality products at affordable prices.

"I think local brands are developing rapidly, with more and more people becoming aware of them."

People's interest over skincare and makeup products has improved in the last five years, but they've received more exposure recently due to social media. PHOTO: The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Chrisanti Indiana, cofounder and chief marketing officer of integrated beauty-technology company PT Social Bella Indonesia, said interest in skincare and makeup products has increased significantly in the last five years. The company runs popular beauty e-commerce site Sociolla.

"[Beauty trends] have received more exposure recently because of social media and people quickly became more interested," Chrisanti said on Monday in West Jakarta.

Katadata.co.id reported that the Industry Ministry aimed to expand the domestic cosmetics industry by 9 per cent in 2019 or 7.3 percentage points higher than in 2018.

In 2019, the country's beauty industry was influenced by past trends. New makeup products were said to be more inclusive of Indonesians' diverse skin tones, with one example being the cushion compact.

Popularised by South Korean brands, a cushion compact consist of a sponge soaked in foundation or tinted moisturizer, according to byrdie.com.

Cushion compacts are not new to Indonesian customers, but only a few of them support a wide range of skin tones. This started to shift last year when a number of local brands released cushion compacts for darker skin tones, including Make Over and Purbasari.

In skincare, local brands began to highlight single active ingredients in their products - a trend introduced by The Ordinary from Canada-based company Deciem. Fashionista.com wrote that the practice provided simplicity to customers and they knew what ingredient they applied to their skin.

In Indonesia, the newly established Somethinc is among the brands that provide single ingredients in their products.

In 2020, the trend for makeup is predicted to shift from complexion to eyes. Elizabeth "Lizzie Parra" Christina, CEO of By Lizzie Parra (BLP) Beauty, said customers would find various eye makeup products that play with colors and glitter, such as in eyeliners and eye shadows.

"I think neon colors are also getting popular in other countries this year, making people more confident to wear them," Lizzie told The Jakarta Post in a phone interview on Jan. 10.