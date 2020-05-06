Indonesian chef offers free baking class for single mothers, wives of unemployed husbands

Pâtisserie chef Risa Andithia is offering a free baking class for wives whose husbands have been laid off due to the Covid-19 pandemic and single mothers who are unable to work outside their homes.

The participants are expected to be able to start a baking business on their own after joining the class and buttress their family’s finances.

She announced her classes on Instagram.

“I have the knowledge, and sharing it with those in need is the least I can do.

"I will guide them from scratch, so they can open their own business,” Risa said on Tuesday to kompas.com.

The online class is conducted via chat platform Telegram, where Risa sends out tutorial videos to help the women learn simple baking.

Her first online class, on how to make bread without kneading and mixer, was held on May 19 with 32 participants.

Risa is currently selecting 15 participants above the age of 45 for the new class to be held in the second week of June, where she will teach how to make cookies.

Participants can practice at any time they want and consult Risa if they find any difficulty.

“Many do not have the money to buy ingredients, so they are free to choose their time to practice baking,” she said.

To join these classes, participants will have to provide their spouses' termination letters or certificates of death or divorce for single parents. They also have to provide birth certificates of their children.

Risa said that the requirements helped her identify the participants she would deem most fit to join the classes.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.