Indonesian coffee chain Tanamera Coffee open first international outlet in Singapore

In a time marked by downsizing and austerity, Indonesian coffee roastery and café Tanamera Coffee is instead spreading its wings further with the opening of its first international outlet in Singapore.

Located at the Change Alley Mall in the city-state's bustling Central Business District, the outlet is situated in a strategic spot owing to the mall's direct link to the Raffles Place MRT station.

Ronald Liong, director of Tanamera Coffee, said in a statement that while the global situation was rather precarious for international expansion, there was a huge amount of interest in the café from Singaporeans as well as Indonesians living in the country.

"We can't wait to take orders and meet with coffee aficionados in Singapore. This is our 20th outlet and we are currently in the process of choosing a location for our second outlet in Singapore," he said.

The outlet’s menu will include most of Tanamera Coffee's regular offerings, including their famous "Cold Brew Crew" collection of bottled coffee.

In addition to beverages, the outlet will serve a selection of Indonesian dishes to enjoy on-site or to-go, such as tahu telur (fried tofu with egg), bakwan jagung (corn fritters), nasi goreng (fried rice), bubur ayam Jakarta (chicken porridge) and rendang (meat slow-cooked in coconut milk and spices).

For those sheltering in place, an online delivery service is also available.

Meanwhile, those looking to sit down and enjoy their coffee need not fret, as the outlet employs strict health protocols with a maximum of five guests per table, separated by one meter to comply with social distancing rules.

Hand sanitiser is readily available for use, and the baristas and staff are required to wear masks and disinfect the outlet every day.

Founded in 2013, Tanamera Coffee opened its first set of doors in Jakarta's Thamrin City Office Park and has since expanded to other outlets in the capital as well as other cities such as Surabaya, Makassar and Palembang.

Tanamera Coffee prides itself on its award-winning Arabica coffee beans, sourced directly from farmers throughout Indonesia. The company also offers training courses for aspiring baristas, which include classes on latte art, brewing and roasting.