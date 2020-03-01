Indonesian couple taking country on motorbike tour around the world

Thirty-three-year-old Mario Iroth is known to his 149,000 YouTube channel subscribers as an Indonesian traveller touring the world on a motorbike.

But taking his followers on a journey far away isn't the only thing he does.

Mario and longtime partner Lilis, 32, are "on-the-road ambassadors" of Indonesia, promoting their beloved country to coffee buddies and friends they meet on the road.

Manado, North Sulawesi-born Mario has always been a big fan of motorcycles and travelling.

In 2013, after years of working behind a desk in the travel industry, he decided to take an adventure, touring seven countries in Southeast Asia.

"I wanted to showcase my passion for freedom and creativity, so I made a YouTube channel," he told The Jakarta Post in Jakarta on Dec. 17.

Upon returning home after his first trip across Southeast Asia, Mario realised that if he wanted to bring an Indonesian flag on tour around the world, he first had to get to know his own country.

In 2014, after inviting Lilis on a trip, the then Bali-based couple decided to tour from Sabang in Aceh to Merauke in Papua with Lilis in charge of the documentation.

This trip, five years and three international adventures later, still remains the most memorable one for Mario.

Mario Iroth (right) and Lilis pose for a photo during a media event in Jakarta on Dec. 17. PHOTO: The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

"Turns out, touring Indonesia is even more challenging," he admitted.

One time when his motorbike ran out of gasoline in Papua, the couple knocked on door after door to find a seller.

"A woman brought out a jerry can [of gasoline]; we asked how much for a liter and she told us 'No, we sell per jerry can only', so we bought one for Rp 300,000 (S$29), even though we only needed 2 liters," Mario laughed, noting the price of gasoline back in 2014. "The most expensive gasoline wasn't in Europe, but in Papua."