Indonesian designers, brands make chic face masks for the fashion-forwards

Wearing face masks is a necessity in this time of pandemic, particularly to protect yourself and other people from getting infected with Covid-19.

As the end of the pandemic is nowhere to be seen, donning a mask is expected to become a new norm. Luckily for those who have concerns about appearance, a number of Indonesian designers, artists and labels have created chic face masks to keep their wearers healthy as well as fashionable.

Hian Tjen

West Kalimantan-born fashion designer Hian Tjen has created face masks featuring detailed hand embroidery adorned with luxurious Swarovski crystals. Said to be made from premium fabrics, the masks took hours to create.

The alumna of Esmod fashion school also incorporated different animal shapes, such as rhinoceroses and crabs, into the design.

Biyan

Fashion designer Biyan Wanaatmadja has released the Biyan Mask inspired by Sumba Island in East Nusa Tenggara.

Embellished in intricate embroidery, the masks feature different colors and also come in black and white.

Collaborating with online fundraising platform WeCare.id, Biyan recently announced that he had contributed rapid test kits to 550 people in five densely populated areas in Jakarta and 275 N95-type masks to five health facilities, the funds for which came from each purchase of the Biyan Mask.

Edward Hutabarat

Lurik (traditional striped handwoven fabric), ulos (traditional North Sumatra fabric) and megamendung (traditional cloud-like batik pattern from Cirebon, West Java) are among the highlights of fashion designer Edward Hutabarat's face masks.

In Ulos in Innovation, for instance, the 61-year-old designer has created 100 washable masks using ulos.

The entire proceeds from the sales will to be used to provide 6,000 face masks and 3,000 hand sanitizers for sellers in traditional markets in North Sumatra, namely Tarutung Siborongborong Market, Laguboti Market, Balige Market, Sidikalang Market and Samosir Market.

Masker untuk Indonesia

Masker untuk Indonesia (Masks for Indonesia) is a movement that aims to raise awareness about the importance of wearing masks, while at the same time supporting local artists and brands.

Through this initiative, the public can purchase masks designed by local artists, designers and brands , namely Komik Faktap, Marishka Soekarna, Tashoora, Hian Tjen, The Popo and Emte among others.

Made from washable scuba fabric, the masks are said to be able to block 60 to 70 percent of particles.

People can also share masks with those in need as part of the movement's collaboration with distribution platforms such as BenihBaik.com, which focuses on online ojek (motorcycle taxi) drivers and the Disability Union (PPDI), which will distribute the masks to disabled members of the community.

As of the time of writing, Masker untuk Indonesia had sold 83,077 face masks and distributed 251,321 face masks.

Sejauh Mata Memandang

Founded by Chitra Subyakto, fashion label Sejauh Mata Memandang has launched a reversible face mask with ties adorned in unique patterns and colours.

Said to be made from excess fabric to minimise waste, the masks can be ordered online with prices starting from Rp 60,000 (S$5.80).

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.