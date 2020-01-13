Indonesian women swear by Madura sticks to please men; doctor warns of infection and cancer risks

Sarifah Nurhayati is five months' pregnant with her second child. Her post-partum plan, she says, includes getting her vagina "back in good shape to keep my husband happy".

The 27-year-old, who lives in Depok, in greater Jakarta, plans to use a tongkat Madura, or Madura stick - a cigar-shaped product promoted as a sexual-health aid that erodes gradually in the vagina - to achieve that goal.

The stick leaves the vagina drier, tighter and stronger, she says. Some experts, on the other hand, warn that it could also cause infection.

Sarifah says she slides the stick into her vagina and leaves it for two to three minutes before taking it out. When finished, "just wash the stick, air dry it, put it back in the box, and you can use it again", she adds. Sarifah can use one 20 times before replacing it.

"When used regularly, it will make you feel like a virgin again," she explains, adding that she has been using the tool for four years.

Sarifah's husband, Reno Waldi, sells Madura sticks in his Depok shop. "An average of seven to eight sticks are sold each day here," he says. "The prices define the quality of the sticks. The cheaper they are, the easier they break. You don't want that to happen while using it."

Reno sells various types of traditional herbal medicines, popularly known as jamu, condoms, and Madura sticks in his modest three-metre by four-metre store on a busy road.

"This is a family-owned business that was started 18 years ago, and we have been selling tongkat Madura ever since," the 29-year-old says. "As far as I know, we have never received a single complaint about the sticks."

Sarifah Nurhayati, who uses a Madura stick, and her husband, Reno Waldi, who sells them.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Named after Madura, an Indonesian island off the northwest coast of Indonesia's most populous island, Java, where it first came to prominence, the tongkat Madura has been around for decades. Judging by the large number of online advertisements, sales of the sticks have boomed across Indonesia in recent years.

There are three large producers and a number of smaller ones. The tool is not government-approved, however, no official sales records exist, and there have even been complaints of fake products being sold on the internet.

Ads list ingredients including herbal extracts and other "secret" ones, and claim the sticks help women achieve stronger pelvic floor muscles and a tighter vagina, as well as keeping it dry and eliminating bacteria and infections.