Influencer and love guru? Naomi Neo provides tips on how to 'get a taste of married life'

Naomi Neo arguably holds the crown as queen of the local TikTok scene.

But recently, it seems like she's had her eyes set on conquering yet another social media app, Lemon8.

On Monday (June 12), the local influencer posted her first piece of Lemon8 content, and the topic at hand was about relationships and marriage.

She dived into the topic by providing things you can do to "get a taste of married life".

Very juicy, indeed.

Naomi mentioned that a relationship can change in its dynamic once a couple ties the knot. This is down to them having more responsibilities.

Think home ownership, raising the kids and managing your finances.

According to Naomi, one way to find out if your partner would make a good husband or wife is to go on overseas trips together.

"Sometimes, people realise they're not right for each other after travelling together," she adds.

That's because travelling with a partner has the potential to bring out the worst traits in them, such as indecisiveness and a tendency to argue.

It seems like she's heeding her own advice, with her recent trip to Dubai with her husband, Han.

Under one roof

In a similar vein, living together can provide a sneak peek into your partner's true self.

"You can see how they act every day and what they're like at home," Naomi said.

Ever been in a relationship and dreaded meeting the future in-laws? That's usually not a great sign.

Naomi's mum once told her how marriage is more than just a union between two people, it is "also about their families".

So keep that in mind and stock up on those brownie points with your partner's family.

Being responsible

Understanding each other's spending habits can also be a good barometer for what married life might be like for the two of you.

"You can learn about your partner's spending habits by setting financial goals together," Naomi mentioned.

Besides financial responsibility, she goes on to share that she once had a pet with a former lover and realised that "he wouldn't take good care of it".

This had Naomi thinking.

"If he couldn't handle a small responsibility like a pet, he might not be ready for bigger responsibilities like children," she said.

Thankfully for Naomi, she seemed to have found the right man in Han.

They began dating in early 2016 and two years later, the couple got married at the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

The couple have two children, Kyzo and Zyla Rey.

AsiaOne has reached out to Naomi.

Keeping the flame alive

The relationship journey doesn't end once you've gotten married, as married life is another journey on its own and may not be all smooth sailing the entire time either.

Trouble can and does happen in paradise too, you know.

If you're a married couple and would like to keep the flames alive, Cindy Leong, a relationship coach, has some tips.

Firstly, it's important to stay curious. That's how you got interested in each other in the first place, isn't it?

Keep that sense of curiosity and don't assume you know everything about your partner.

When conflict arises, manage the pace of the communication.

Some people take a shorter time to process their emotions and thoughts while others require more time.

