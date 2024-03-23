Inside a couple's colourful art deco 699 sq ft home

In this week's episode, discover a vibrant home nestled in Queenstown near Margaret Drive.

This three-room flat spans 699 sq ft and serves as the cosy abode for Rachael and Yankai, accompanied by their two feline companions, Percy and Jiggy.

As you step into their brightly coloured sanctuary, each room welcomes you with its unique palette, carefully curated to complement the vibrant atmosphere.

Partition spaces feature distinct hues, seamlessly transitioning into door colours that mirror the interior, creating a harmonious flow throughout the home.

The living room boasts a captivating centrepiece — a spacious bookshelf adorned with cherished knickknacks and a shrine dedicated to black cat memorabilia collected from their travels.

Feng shui furnishings add balance, while the dining area exudes simplicity, accented by colourful chairs, a vibrant rug, and captivating paintings.

Venturing into the blue-themed kitchen, you're greeted by open shelving, Terrazzo countertops, and a striking silver hob adorned with bright red knobs, sourced from Ikea's kitchen section.

The bathroom, transformed into a serene oasis, features a lagoon-themed wallpaper and a shower reminiscent of a tranquil swimming pool.

Moving to the burgundy-themed bedroom, simplicity reigns supreme, fostering an atmosphere of relaxation. A green rectangle adorns the wall, echoing the desired bed frame aesthetic, while accordion doors reveal a meticulously organised wardrobe.

The study area offers a tranquil space for productivity, complete with essential furnishings.

Having meticulously crafted their home to align with their vision, Rachel and Yingkai find joy in its evolution. With perpetual curiosity and a penchant for adaptation, they eagerly anticipate the future transformations their beloved abode will undergo.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.