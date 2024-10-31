Inside a couple's eclectic 93 sq m BTO flat with mid-century influences

In this week's episode, we step into Edith and Ryan's vibrant four-room BTO in Kallang. With their two kittens, Waffle and Churro, this cosy home serves as a haven where they relax, host friends, and express their personalities through fun, eclectic decor and mid-century influence.

The entryway features cream Kit Kat tiles with terracotta grout, and a privacy gate doubles as a cat-proof barrier, perfect for their two kittens, Waffle and Churro. A loose shoe rack and a skateboard bench provide functionality and style.

A dedicated coffee corner is central to their daily routine, showcasing a custom carpentry bench with hidden storage, which connects seamlessly to open shelves displaying personal treasures.

The room benefits from ample natural light, making it an inviting space for relaxation. An eye-catching &Tradition lamp adds warmth and highlights their carefully curated collection of decorative pieces.

The kitchen stands out with dark walnut cupboards and off-white countertops, while the removal of the service yard has created a more spacious area for cooking and coffee brewing. Open shelves above the coffee setup provide a display for ceramics and wine bottles.

The dining area, originally part of the living room, has been transformed into the heart of the home, featuring a half-height glass block wall that allows natural light while maintaining privacy. A dark walnut dining table with unique circular details is complemented by mismatched chairs, contributing to a lively and inviting atmosphere.

The open layout of the living and dining spaces fosters a seamless flow, with a false wall housing a floating console and open shelving that exhibits travel souvenirs and personal mementoes. Soft ambient lighting enhances the cosy feel, making it a perfect spot for music and relaxation.

Edith and Ryan have also dedicated a recreational study room for leisure activities, complete with wall shelving for books and collectibles. A gallery wall is in progress, and a vibrant cat tree provides a lookout for their kittens.

The common bathroom features a striking design element with customised circular glass panels on the door, adding a playful touch. Overall, the couple's home is a lively blend of mid-century modern and eclectic influences, showcasing their unique style and shared love for hosting friends.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.