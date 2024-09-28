Inside a family's timeless penthouse inspired by airport runways

In this week's episode, we explore a 216-square-metre freehold penthouse with a large roof terrace. The family sought a timeless, clutter-free design, where storage is cleverly concealed behind closed doors.

Architect Woon Chung Yen, founder of Metre Architects, focused on geometry and materiality to define the space, using material contrasts to play with light and shadow.

Storage units line the living and dining areas, concealing the TV and enhancing a minimalistic aesthetic.

The design shapes the space to optimise sunlight, and the island counter in the entry foyer creates a transitional pause. A unique runway-inspired concept, with central lighting, guides the flow from the dining to the living areas.

Subtle material variations-like a "black sheep" dining chair-add personality, while consistency in colours between materials strengthens visual coherence.

The master bedroom, formed by combining two rooms, features rounded corners and soft lighting to create a smooth transition from public to private zones.

The son's bedroom maintains a light colour scheme to balance the brightness of toys and books, and study areas are cleverly integrated to save space. A dramatic use of dark materials defines the common toilet.

The roof terrace extends the cement-like material from the living space, but three-dimensional elements divide the zones. It serves as a versatile space for gatherings, aligning with the family's desire for functionality and creativity.

The home, described as both functional and unconventional, reflects a deep collaboration between the designer and the owners, resulting in a unique, personalised home.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.