Inside a photographer's dream HDB home studio

In this week's episode, we meet Ben, who welcomes us into his 4-room HDB flat located in Fajar. The 902-square-foot home is an eclectic space filled with vibrant colours and an intentional mix of textures, reflecting Ben's appreciation for mid-century modern and Danish design influences.

One of Ben's most noticeable design choices is his modular furniture, selected specifically to allow him to switch up the layout as and when he pleases. This flexibility is complemented by the home's distinctive industrial-inspired elements, such as the fabricated steel door at the entrance.

A passionate road cyclist, Ben has carved out a dedicated corner in his home for his biking hobby. His "garage" area houses his bicycle, along with tools, cycling gear, and skateboards-a nostalgic reminder of his skating days. Alongside this, Ben's storage solutions reflect his love for customisation.

Ben's living and dining area is designed as one cohesive space, encouraging social interactions during gatherings. The open layout allows for a seamless flow between the spaces, making it easy for guests to move between dining and relaxing without feeling segregated.

As a photographer, Ben also proudly displays some of his commissioned projects, adding a personal touch to his home's decor.

The kitchen reflects Ben's love for industrial design, with stainless steel countertops and small white tiles with blue grout reminiscent of jotter books from primary school. The terracotta floors add warmth to the space, while the birch ply veneer cabinetry provides a natural contrast.

Ben's stainless steel coffee bar is another nod to his past as a barista, and it serves as a functional yet stylish area for brewing his morning coffee, which he refers to as his "morning poison."

Finally, Ben's studio, which was originally two separate rooms, has been merged into one expansive, organised space.

The wire glass steel doors were a design suggestion from his designer and give the studio a raw, industrial feel, perfectly complementing the steel shelves that store his photography and filmmaking gear.

Ben's home is a testament to his eclectic style and meticulous attention to detail, combining industrial elements with mid-century modern influences to create a space that is both functional and aesthetically pleasing.

