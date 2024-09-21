Inside a pilot's quirky New York-style loft apartment in Singapore

Jonathan and Edlyn were inspired by modern New York-style loft apartments and wanted to bring minimalist elements like warm wood finishes and large glass windows into their 1,163-square-foot duplex near Pasir Ris Beach, where they enjoy walks with their dog, George.

Jonathan, a long-time resident of Singapore's east, and Edlyn, originally from the west, decided to embrace the area's coastal charm.

Their home features two bedrooms and two bathrooms, spread across two levels. When they first viewed the apartment in 2020, it had outdated marble tiles and parquet flooring, with many walls making the space feel confined. However, the high ceilings and large windows gave the apartment an airy, spacious feel, which they wanted to accentuate.

Upon entering the apartment, a narrow corridor leads to the open-plan living and dining areas. Jonathan and Edlyn decided to knock down walls to create a brighter, more connected space.

One key change was the integration of the pantry with the entryway by using a modern sliding door, replacing the original enclosed L-shaped kitchen. They moved the kitchen opposite the dining area, creating a seamless flow and adding features like a wine chiller, dishwasher, and a wet/dry kitchen concept.

The dining area, with a long table, sits in front of the kitchen. A floor-to-ceiling lamp above the table adds warmth, turning it into a focal point for hosting guests.

The living area flows naturally from here, with a striking parkour rocking chair adding a playful touch. Jonathan, a pilot, needed a study for flight preparations.

The study was incorporated into the living room with large sliding glass doors, allowing flexibility for privacy when needed. They removed part of the wall between the living room and staircase, creating a more open feel.

The staircase, originally red wood, was renovated into sleek black with LED lighting beneath each step, giving the illusion of a floating stairway. This feature is particularly striking at night, when the illuminated steps are visible through the large windows from outside.

Upstairs, they fully embraced the loft concept with an open-plan bedroom, wardrobe, and bath area. A glass brick wall replaced an original solid wall, adding a unique feature that leaves an impression as guests ascend the stairs. The couple also considered adding a standalone bathtub with plenty of storage for Edlyn's belongings.

The bathrooms, originally dated and cramped, were modernised to match the apartment's new aesthetic. Jonathan and Edlyn worked with their designers to expand the spaces and ensure they suited their modern, minimalist tastes.

Having lived here for two years, they still love the apartment as much as when they first moved in. They are greeted by the warm scent of wood, a cool breeze, and the comfort of their thoughtfully designed home every time they step inside.

[[nid:700668]]

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.