Inside a quirky self-designed 93 sq m family home of 2 creatives

Marinah and Luqman live in a 4-room BTO flat in Kallang with their daughter and their cat, Miso. The 93-square-metre flat has a dumbbell layout, featuring a common bedroom near the main entrance that they have kept as a dedicated study for working from home, which also serves as a potential room for future family expansion.

Their home does not follow a specific design theme but reflects their personal experiences and memories, creating a space that truly embodies their vibe.

The entryway is designed with darker stone-look tiles and birch laminates to create a warm, inviting atmosphere, taking cues from a villa they stayed at in Bali.

The study is vibrant and dynamic, filled with colourful furniture and artworks that inspire creativity. The living area, designed for relaxation, includes a pantry nearby for convenience during movie nights.

Their dining space, located in the area traditionally used as the living room, accommodates a round table for gatherings. They opted for a mix of sheer curtains and contrasting tiles to define different zones and maximise natural light.

In the kitchen, they extended the service yard to create a wet kitchen and added carpentry to hide pipes and store cleaning supplies. A quartz countertop and backsplash, found in a showroom clearance section, adds a nostalgic touch reminiscent of Luqman's grandmother's home.

The couple's preference for industrial design is evident in the common bathroom, featuring red brick-inspired tiles and darker tones for a moody effect. In contrast, their daughter Rumi's room is bright and playful, designed to adapt as she grows. The master bedroom, connected to a walk-in wardrobe, offers a serene retreat for the couple.

Their home reflects a harmonious blend of personal style and practical living, balancing functionality with creative touches that make every room unique.

[[nid:696005]]

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.