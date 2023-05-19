Inside a retiree's small and cosy resort-themed home

This week, we tour a cosy two-bedroom resort-themed unit at Grandeur Park in the east of Singapore. This home belongs to a retired couple in their sixties who downsized from a larger landed home after their children moved out.

The home, initially a two-bedroom unit, spans 667 sq ft and underwent extensive renovations to achieve the remarkable transformation we see today.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Upon entering, you'll be greeted by a long entryway adorned with vinyl parquet tiles that stretch throughout the entire home. Mirrored storage cabinets line one side, while an eye-catching large botanical print decorates the opposite wall, creating a delightful resort ambience.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Further on, you'll find the common bathroom, which boasts a simple white and grey aesthetic. It's a well-appointed space given the home's size.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

At the end of the entryway, a dedicated dining area awaits. It features a small wood dining table with seating for six, including a bench on one side and wooden stools on the other. The bench doubles as extra storage and two charming rattan pendant lights overhead complete the look.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Adjacent to the dining area, you'll find the open L-shaped kitchen. Its warm woody tones are complemented by black laminates, creating a striking contrast. The top and bottom cabinets offer ample storage space, and the kitchen is equipped with essential appliances, including a discreetly concealed fridge to minimise visual clutter.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Moving on to the living room (which was once part of a common bedroom), the walls have been removed to create an expanded common area. A three-seater rattan sofa rests against a glass panel, harmonizing with the small wood coffee table that matches the dining table.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Utilizing the available space ingeniously, a corner nook features a tatami mat atop a storage platform, serving as a versatile daybed. Open shelving in the corner allows homeowners to display their cherished decor items.

Across from the seating area, a large wall-hung TV takes centre stage, flanked by cabinets that seamlessly blend the living room with the kitchen.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Stepping onto the balcony, you'll be greeted by a picturesque view of the lush greenery within the development. Automated blinds have been installed, ensuring this outdoor space can be enjoyed in all weather conditions.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Finally, glass partitions have replaced the walls for the master bedroom, allowing ample natural light to flood the room and create an airy atmosphere. The master bedroom comfortably accommodates a queen-sized bed and accommodates a dedicated study area. Curtain tracks envelop the room, providing the homeowners with added privacy when desired.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The master bathroom is also remarkably spacious for a two-bedroom unit. It features a dedicated shower area with a luxurious rain shower set and walls finished in a tasteful dark grey textured tile.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

As always, special thanks to the homeowners for opening up their beautiful unit to us.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.