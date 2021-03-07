International Women's Day: 3 women helping women - and men - live healthier, happier longer lives

The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the importance of our physical, mental and spiritual well-being. We celebrate International Women’s Day by speaking to three women, Kimberley Carder, May Nogoy and Suzanne Ho, who have done much to help women – and men – in Hong Kong lead healthier, happier lives.

For Carder, a clinical psychologist who grew up in Hong Kong, her second career as an MMA (mixed martial arts) fighter, which she launched into while studying for a doctorate in clinical psychology, helped shape her therapeutic approach, which emphasises the mind-body connection.“How we take care of our body is in direct relation to what’s going on in our mind. I always ask [clients], ‘What is your sleep like, your eating, your movements?’ How can you expect your mental health to be able to function if you don’t have a healthy behavioural foundation in place?” says Carder.

She enjoys working with children and teenagers and, although her cage fighting days are behind her, she gets kudos (particularly from teenage clients) when they see photos of her in the ring.

Her whole-system approach means she works with a client in the context of their family, and she uses a mix of cognitive behavioural therapy, or CBT (which focuses on challenging and changing unhelpful thoughts, beliefs, and attitudes and behaviours) and psychodynamic tools to help her clients understand their thought processes and relationships.

Carder (right) uses her experience as an MMA fighter to shape her therapeutic approach, which emphasises the mind-body connection. PHOTO: Kimberley Carder

“I start with a parent consultation, then I meet the child. The accounts are very different. I always ask the child, ‘What’s the conversation you want to have with your parents, but you don’t know how?’ And that becomes the focus,” says Carder.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on children’s mental health, Carder says.

Children and teenagers don’t perceive time in the same way as adults, and when they are told to stay at home and away from their friends, without knowing when the situation will end, it leads to high anxiety.

Carder has seen an increase in high-risk behaviours, and says more time spent online and on social media has led to an increase in anxiety and body dysmorphia – having distorted thoughts about your appearance or an aspect of it – for many, particularly teenage girls.

One of the few silver linings of Covid-19, she says, is that people now pay greater attention to their mental health. The pandemic has given people the chance to take things slow and to think about their behaviour patterns and what they want out of life.

“I really appreciate that people are paying good attention to their mental health. The more we talk about these things, the better it is for everyone. With young people, it’s about giving them the words to express themselves and be as honest as they can,” says Carder.

Nogoy, one of Hong Kong’s most experienced yoga instructors, brings women together in supportive communities. Born in the United States, Nogoy first came across yoga when she was studying art and design in San Francisco in 1996.

“It was hard to avoid, it was everywhere. I took my first class and loved it and very soon was doing three classes a day,” says Nogoy.

Kimberley Carder is now a clinical psychologist.

Photo: South China Morning Post

She moved to Hong Kong in 2002 to work for a yoga brand. A year later, she moved to Indonesia, where she partnered in a design company, Arlequin. After the

Bali nightclub bombings in 2002, the studio moved to Argentina, Spain and then Britain.

When the label dissolved, she returned to yoga and Bali, where she met Jason Budovitch. They married and the pair decamped to Hong Kong in 2010 when Nogoy was pregnant.

“Being a mother and needing to live in a place that feels like home, that is full of love and support, of community and creativity, that village mentality, was a big driver for me,” says Nogoy, who now teaches at Fivelements in Times Square.

Nogoy meets many people through her work as a yoga teacher, and some of her greatest achievements in Hong Kong revolve around bringing women together.

Nogoy first came across yoga when she was studying art and design in San Francisco in 1996.

Photo: South China Morning Post

In 2014, she set up Yoga Pop (People of the Public), which offers free classes for domestic helpers and provides yoga teachers an opportunity to teach. She has also been the programme director for five editions of the Iris, the largest outdoor health and wellness festival in Hong Kong, and co-founded

The Garden Gathering, an all-women’s transformational camping retreat, in 2015.

“Something happens when you spend time outdoors; you have a different mental space and [the] capacity to connect on a mutually clear level,” says Nogoy. The annual festival, held at Sai Yuen Farm on Cheung Chau Island, southwest of Hong Kong Island, gives people an opportunity to really be present in a natural environment, she says.

“Now, the trend [according to] most people I speak to is to be outdoors in the beauty of nature in Hong Kong. [In 2015] it wasn’t so much,” says Nogoy.

Ho, founding director of the Centre of Research and Promotion of Women’s Health at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), began her career looking at Hong Kong’s rapidly ageing population. Her research found that, although women tend to live longer than men, they seem to have more frailty and dependency related to functional and cognitive decline.

“Women have less muscle mass and lower bone mass, so tend to have more fractures, which leads to greater dependency,” says Ho, Emeritus Professor of Public Health at CUHK.

In the mid-1990s, she began to look at women’s health – in particular midlife health, when menopause, osteoporosis and cardiovascular disease become apparent. This represented a fundamental shift in women’s health, as the focus previously had been on maternal and child health.

Nogoy, Ho, and Carder have done much to help women – and men – in Hong Kong lead healthier, happier lives.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

“I saw that with the baby boomers coming into midlife and going into the ageing population, to delay premature health decline it’s better to start at midlife,” Ho, who is from Hong Kong, says.

She and her team found that increasing physical activity among this population helps prevent the loss of muscle and bone mass and slow the onset of frailty.

“Physical activity, particularly weight-bearing physical activity, helps to stimulate bone cell regeneration. With the decline of female hormones, it is important to maintain a good lifestyle,” she says.

Weight gain is another common problem in middle age. Abdominal weight gain in women in their mid-40s to mid-60s is associated with health risks such as hypertension and diabetes. So the advice is to keep the weight off – especially belly fat – without getting too thin, as that can come with its own risks.

“You need to stimulate bone mass, so it’s better not to be too thin or else you may not be able to stimulate bone cell regeneration,” she says.

Over the past 20 years, Ho’s research findings have moved from the academic realm to the practical. Now family doctors, social workers and others are empowered to advise women how to best look after their health.

Ho is the founding director of the Centre of Research and Promotion of Women’s Health at CUHK.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

“Another reason we focus on midlife women is because they are usually the health educator in the family. If they are aware of their own health, they will educate other family members,” says Ho.

A health-conscious retiree herself, Ho recommends that women be physically active, maintain a healthy diet and keep their body weight within the healthy range. She says she’s seen a shift in health consciousness among Hong Kong women in the last 20 years, which must be in part thanks to her work.

“When you talk to women – especially those approaching older age – they are very aware, they talk about their food and maintaining their overall health,” says Ho.

The pandemic and the challenges and uncertainty around it has made this a difficult period for many of us, yet never has there been a time when there is so much support – online and face-to-face – available to improve our lives and help us to become our best possible selves.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.