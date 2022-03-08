International Women's Day: Mums, here are 8 ways you can celebrate at home

International Women's Day 2022 is approaching. Find out how you can celebrate this special day for women while inside the comfort of your home.

It's that time of the year again mums, when we celebrate being a woman — our achievements, our struggles and the road we have paved to get to where we are right now.

And while March 8 is a great day to go out into the streets, wearing purple screaming, "I'm a woman. Hear me roar!" The current situation in the country has us putting a pin on going all out for this year's International Women's Day (IWD) celebrations.

Moreover, it's business as usual for us mums who have to stay in to work and take care of the little ones.

But being the beautiful, clever beings that we are, we know that we don't need to join a big parade to celebrate this important day for us women. Even in the safety and comfort of our homes, we can join our sisters in honouring our contribution and value to society.

As for me, a working mum with a home-based job and someone who homeschools her kids, I still plan on making March 8 special for me and my daughters. I also want to stress the importance of this holiday to the men in the family.

So I'm planning on re-reading the paperback version of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's We Should All Be Feminists while I take a break on making dinner and just order pizza for the whole family. For their 'homework', I'm going to let my girls read about one of the featured women from the book Amazing Women: 101 Lives to Inspire You by Lucy Beevor.

My girls love it when I read them a book before bedtime, so I'm going to read them our all-time favourite, Dear Girl by Amy Krouse Rosenthal.

Celebrating International Women's Day at home

If you don't have any plans yet for IWD 2022, here are some meaningful ways to celebrate in your own space.

Celebrate with other women virtually

PHOTO: Pixabay

The beauty of living in this century is that we can be with our people despite the distance. So get on a video call with your mum squad and talk about your struggles and successes in your workplace or in your community. You can even get everyone to wear something purple, the colour of International Women's Day, and take a selfie doing the #Breakthebias sign.

Celebrate an amazing woman in your life

In addition, celebrate a woman who inspires you by giving her a call or writing a quick note in her social media page. It can be your mum, your boss at work, or even your child's teacher. A simple, "I admire you and I appreciate you" will make her day for sure.

Break the gender bias by teaching your kids about equality in chores

This year's theme for IWD 2022 is Break the Bias, which is about working towards a world free of stereotypes and discrimination for all genders.

As parents, we know that gender equality begins in our homes. So let us aim to raise girls who know their worth and aren't ashamed to take up space, and boys who know that true masculinity does not mean feeling superior to other genders.

PHOTO: Pixabay

So whether you have a son or a daughter, it's important to give them equal chores and equal opportunities to be self-reliant and independent at home. Your husband should be the example by doing chores that were previously thought to be a "girl's job".

Watch a movie about a strong female

Movie night! Get the whole family together and spend a couple of hours watching some inspiring films featuring the best portrayals of powerful women. If you're with kids, you can go for classics like Brave and Mulan. But my personal favourite is Legally Blonde.

Read a book or a poem written by great feminists

A meaningful way to celebrate International Women's Day at home is by empowering yourself as a mum and as a woman.

Celebrate your inner queen and borrow a few verses from the literary world's most powerful writers and poets like Lang Leav, Nikita Gil and the 'Instapoet' queen of herself, Rupi Kaur.

Skip cooking and order your favourite meal or drink

It's your day, mum! You deserve to take a break. So either let your hubby take the reins in the kitchen or order a delicious dinner from your favourite restaurant and have it delivered to your doorstep. Then when the kids are asleep, raise your glass for all the beautiful women in your life and have celebratory drinks by yourself or with your supportive spouse.

Take time to reflect on it

On this special day, carve out some me time and think about your role as a woman in your workspace and in your family. Are you taking up the space you so rightfully deserve, mum? Are you being a good role model to the younger generation of women? This can be the perfect moment to jot down some goals for yourself and make some changes if necessary.

PHOTO: Pixabay

Moreover, you can also reflect: What will life be like for women in Singapore in 2050? Chew on that thought for a bit and contribute to the virtual time capsule on https://www.livesofwomen.sg.

Pay it forward

What a way to celebrate this powerful day by letting other women experience the view from the top — literally!

In celebration of IWD 2022, Trip.com has partnered with Mount Faber Leisure Group to support and allow female foreign migrant domestic workers (MDWs) to enjoy panoramic views onboard the iconic Singapore Cable Car ride on their rest days.

Mums, you can support this cause by purchasing a Cable Car Sky Pass (Round Trip) on their website.

Whether you're celebrating International Women's Day at home alone or with your family, what's important is you take a brief moment to appreciate the amazing, kind and powerful woman you are in your own way.

Happy International Women's Day to all loving mums and women out there!

This article was first published in theAsianparent.