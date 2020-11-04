The issues cross-cultural teens and third culture kids face, and how to deal with them

I don’t feel like I fit in where I live. I find it hard to answer questions like “where are you from?” and “where is home?” I am having a hard time making new friends at school and I really miss my old ones.

These are some of the major issues faced by cross-cultural kids, says Anisha Abraham, an educator, researcher and paediatrician specialising in teen health, whose book Raising Global Teens: A Practical Handbook For Parenting in the 21st Century was published last month.

Cross-cultural kids are children and teens who have lived in, or interacted with, two or more cultural environments, Abraham, 51, says. “The concept focuses not just on mobility and location, but also on the many layers of cultural environments that can impact a child or teen.”

Globalisation has made it easier for people to move and find work all over the world, resulting in more children growing up in minority communities in adopted countries either as children of immigrants or expats, or as biracial kids.

Anisha Abraham (second right) with husband Hannfried von Hindenburg and sons Nikhil, 12, (left) and Kailash, 10.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Such an environment makes being a teenager even more complicated than usual. “Imagine having to not only answer the question ‘Who am I?’ but also ‘Who am I when I was born in one country but live in another, or when my parents come from another community than the one I live in, or my parents have two very different backgrounds?’” says Abraham, who has faced many of these questions herself as the daughter of South Asian immigrants living in the US.

Family, community and nationality are anchors of stability for adolescents, acting as mirrors for them to form an image of who they are and where they belong. For cross-cultural teens, these anchors are unstable.

“I found my adolescent years difficult as there were not many others around me that looked or acted like my own family,” Abraham says. “I also recall visits to India where, despite looking like everyone else, my poor command of my parents’ mother tongue, Malayalam, prompted strangers to curiously ask: ‘Where are you from? You must not be Indian?’”

Then in her US hometown of Wilmington, in the state of Delaware, she was occasionally asked: “Are you from India? You have really good English.”

Starting a conversation is the first step to support cross-cultural teens, Abraham says. They should be asked who they identify with and why, which places or communities they connect with, and what they think about having a multicultural life.

“Many of the teens I work with say they have never had a conversation with their parents, mentors or educators about how they feel about their sense of belonging or how to make sense of their identity,” she says.

A survey Abraham conducted last year of 361 teens and parents mostly living in Hong Kong, the Netherlands and Britain found 45 per cent of teenagers and 70 per cent of parents had never discussed what it meant to be a cross-cultural child.

“Exposure through family customs, travel and language are wonderful tools for cross-cultural kids to create their personal identity, uphold heritage, navigate cultures and stay connected to their many communities,” Abraham says.

Defining yourself in a mixed-race, mixed-culture environment can be challenging, says Ming Chen, a Chinese-American who has lived in Hong Kong with her Dutch husband and three children for more than 20 years.

“Should children base their identity on their mother’s culture, their father’s origin or the home where globalisation has landed them?” she asks.

Ming Chen (right) with daughter Emma de Jong, one of her three children.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Chen, who is chief culture officer for an international education company, believes there are three factors that determine a person’s identity: nature, nurture and nest.

“Nest is the physical location where you live – your lifestyle, your education system and the culture that surrounds you. Being able to understand and speak the local language [the language of the ‘nest’] plays a key role in developing a sense of identity and belonging,” she says.

Chen’s three children attended a local Hong Kong school during their primary years before moving to an international school. Her daughter, Emma de Jong, who now studies at the German Swiss International School in Hong Kong, is a typical mixed-race teenager.

“With a Chinese-American mother and a Dutch father, I was exposed to three cultures from a young age and felt confused about my identity,” says 17-year-old Emma, who is fluent in Mandarin as well as Dutch and English having studied the language at her Hong Kong school.

“In Holland, I felt more American. In America I felt more Chinese, and in Hong Kong I felt more Dutch. With time I have realised that I am an amalgamation of these three cultures, and language has played a large role in that.

“I went to a local Chinese school for nine years, which rooted me, gave me proficiency in Mandarin and made me proud of my Chinese heritage. I also attended Dutch school for two hours every week learning the Dutch language and customs. I cannot remember my father speaking to me or my siblings in any other language than Dutch.”

Deepti Gupta Pelletier, 46, originally from India, now lives in Hong Kong with her French husband and their 15-year-old daughter Alissa, who is fluent in French and English and understands Hindi.

“We have tried to give Alissa the best of both our cultures,” Pelletier says. “We celebrate the major Indian festivals like Holi, Diwali and Durga Puja with the Indian community here, as well as the French festivals of Easter, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day.”

Cross-cultural teens who have moved countries may experience unresolved grief from the loss of their home, school and friends, which may manifest as denial, anger, withdrawal or rebellion.

“A change in environment can accentuate feelings of isolation in a teen and, if left unattended, can lead to high-risk behaviours or result in emotional issues later in life,” says Rosanna Herrera, 36, an American counsellor at the Hong Kong International School who grew up as a cross-cultural child in Mexico and Brazil.

“There is a difference between ‘fitting in’ and ‘belonging’,” she adds. “We want to make sure that kids feel they belong and are accepted by their peers for the way they are. Giving children the freedom to express themselves is important, whether it is through speaking with the school counsellor, or having a dialogue with the parents or another trusted adult. Children will share more when they feel they are heard without being judged and have a safe space to express themselves.”

Rosanna Herrera, a counsellor at the Hong Kong International School.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Akika Altman-Chandler is a 17-year-old Japanese-American who moved to Tokyo from Hong Kong in September. “Moving to Tokyo was intimidating,” she says. “It was hard to leave my friends behind in Hong Kong, a city I have spent my entire life in. However, I was able to adjust fairly quickly as I met many like-minded classmates and made new friends easily.”

Aspen van der Hoeven, 16, who has a Dutch father and an American mother, struggled with her identity for many years while studying at a local school in Amsterdam.

“I felt like an oddball, like I did not belong,” she says. “Only when I moved to an international school and met other kids with a similar background did I feel understood, and was able to make good friends and finally felt at home.”

A cross-cultural background can equip global teens with fluency in multiple languages and a deep understanding of different cultures.

Elijah Jacob.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Elijah Jacob, 18, a first-year student at the University of California, Berkeley, was born and raised in Kuwait and has an Indian-American mother and a Scottish stepfather.

“I struggled with my identity and the fact that I could not relate fully to any one culture,” he says. “During my high school, as I travelled for summer camps to Scotland, Spain and the US, I realised that I could understand and relate to children from different cultures well. While I am unable to identify fully with one culture, I can identify with many cultures, and that is a wonderful gift.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.