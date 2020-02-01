It took 9 years, but Malaysian man lost 85kg and reclaimed his life

85 kilograms. That's how much 39-year-old John H.D. has lost since making a commitment to fitness nine years ago.

At his heaviest, John weighed 175kg.

"The number - 175kg - was actually an approximation by the doctor because the maximum weight the scale could record was 160kg," the 1.76m-tall John opens up to StarLifestyle about a pivotal moment on his weight loss journey.

"So when I stood on the scale, the needle went from zero to 160kg, and then back to zero.

"When I saw that," he pauses, his face awash with disbelief, and continues, "... that's the kind of stuff you see in cartoons."

"At the same time, I wasn't surprised. I couldn't have had the eating habits that I had and not be that heavy."

Today, John, a digital content creator, weighs 90kg.

Getting there wasn't easy. There were breakthroughs, there were also relapses. But the process transformed John, not just physically, but emotionally.

CREATING A PERSONA

John remembers being made fun of growing up for being overweight.

"I wasn't in the obese category at the time. I was just chubby. They would occasionally slip (a weight comment) in. Maybe they didn't mean to, but it did hurt," he remembers.

As college rolled by, he only grew more self-conscious about his weight, especially when his friends started dating.

"At that age, you want to know what it is like to go out with a girl or have a girlfriend. I felt I couldn't be taken seriously by girls."

He felt he needed to take on a different persona rather than just being "the big guy".

The first time John made the decision to get fit was when he took up the challenge of trekking Everest Base Camp in 2011.

PHOTO: Instagram/johnzillahd

"So I decided, instead of being the joke, I'd be the joker. It was a coping mechanism," he explains.

John became the funny guy, the livewire and partied excessively in order to fit in and be accepted by his friends.

The problem with his new persona was all that late-night partying led to further weight gain.

In 2007, a visit to the doctor revealed he now stood at 175kg. The realisation prompted a change in lifestyle for a while.

He started exercising and eating better, and saw results, losing about 20kg. But John wasn't consistent and eventually returned to his old lifestyle.

"I wasn't where I needed to be yet and I celebrated prematurely. I kept falling into bad habits."

THE GAME CHANGER

"There were two major breakthroughs in my fitness journey," he reflects.

The first took place in 2011 when John's father offered to take him on an all-expense paid "holiday." The destination? Everest Base Camp, which stands at more than 5,000m, and typically takes 12 days or more to trek.