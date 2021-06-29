Italian flair and Japanese perfection meet in Maserati's latest collaboration

Maserati and fashion label Fragment come together in a partnership that crosses geographical and disciplinary borders, into a realm beyond where music is embodied in the form of a car.

Operanera and Operabianca, which are two contrasting evocations of the Maserati Ghibli, were born out of this collaboration. The partnership was made possible with the capabilities of Maserati's Fuoriserie customisation programme, which permits customers to create their own Maserati, tailored to their unique tastes.

Fragment was founded by Hiroshi Fujiwara, a revered trendsetter in Japan. A pioneer of Tokyo's streetwear culture in the 1980s, he was one of the first DJs to introduce hip hop to the country. As a visual artist, he specialises in expressing aspects of an urban atmosphere. Like Maserati, he has the ability to break down barriers and be audacious.

The Ghibli Operanera and Ghibli Operabianca come in glossy black, as well as a bi-tonal glossy white and opaque black, reflecting the dynamism of both brands.

An iconic front grille serves as the centrepiece of this partnership. Fujiwara's metropolitan style is reflected in the model-specific grille alongside the Maserati Trident, which has been adapted uniquely for this edition.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Both vehicles are also fitted with 20-inch Urano matte black wheels, as well as a specific badge with the Fragment logo on the C pillar.

The interior is swathed in premium leather and Alcantara, with contrasting silver inserts for the vertical stitching and the Trident on the headrests. Dark blue seat belts add a distinctive visual element.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.