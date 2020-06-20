'It's almost like make-up ASMR': YouTuber Mi-Anne Chan on her looks

Many beauty enthusiasts first come across New York-based Mi-Anne Chan on YouTube, where, in her video series Beauty with Mi, she tries a US$400 (S$560) gemstone facial, undergo cryotherapy, and unpacks trendy make-up routines.

These days Chan's social media output is more personal, an entry point to an Instagram community for expressive make-up, and - with everything that's been going on amid the global pandemic - decidedly restorative.

Her Instagram feed is filled with colourful shades of lavender, mint greens and bright oranges, and dozens upon dozens of playful graphic eyeshadow looks.

Most of these accompany a short clip where she glides her make-up brush over her lids, dragging paints from the likes of Kryolan, pastels from HipDot, liquid liners from Fenty, and more, until her playful design is complete.

"It's almost like make-up ASMR," she tells the Post. "You see these videos of people slowly applying gloss onto their eye and it's a very soothing bit of escapism. It's like turning your face into a fantasy."

Chan has experimented with these colourful techniques for years, but now that her role as a video director with Conde Nast Entertainment allows her to work remotely, she's finding more time than ever to play around with new looks in her flat.

"You know how a lot of people are painting right now? I see it [graphic make-up] as a cathartic way for me to force mindfulness," she says.

"If I'm not feeling very good, I'll just sit at my desk - I'm really lucky to have a whole desk dedicated to make-up - and I'll just paint something fun on my face for 30 minutes, and I feel better after I do it."

Colour and confidence haven't always come so easy for Chan, who, at the time of writing, was sporting turquoise hair with a periwinkle shade of eye shadow - a look finished with winged liner.

"I didn't start fully diving into colour until maybe two or three years ago," she says, noting that the longer she spent working in the beauty industry, the braver she became. "I think a lot of it was me finding a community of people who also liked those things and seeing how they wear it and getting inspiration from them."

She names Michelle Li, an editor at Teen Vogue, whose Instagram is bursts of pinks, lime greens and tangerine. "We feed off of each other," Chan says.

"When I first started in beauty, the language was very 'no make-up' make-up," she says. "At that time, that Beyonce song Flawless had just come out - I remember almost every beauty article would start with some sort of reference to Flawless.

"It was 'peak [beauty brand Urban Decay's] Naked palette' then. Now I feel like we're getting to a place where people want to experiment with colour. It's a cool juxtaposition of wearing fun colours on the eyes and lips, but maintaining a really fresh, minimal face make-up situation which I would describe as very much my vibe."

If you try to label her style, Chan is quick to give her community credit, naming influencers who are setting the bar for freestyle and graphic make-up, such as Ali, known as @sweetmutuals, Rowi Singh of @rowisingh, and Vanessa Funes of @cutcreaser.

"Sometimes I don't feel like I've completely established what my style is - I've been borrowing from other people and when I'm having introspective moments, I'm like, 'Do I even have a style?'" she said.

"Is it even a thing when people have their very specific style, when in reality, we're all just pulling inspiration from anyone and anything that we see?"

"I feel like I do work really hard where I do want to make things 'me', and I do want to feel pride in what I put together, but at the end of the day I think it's just normal for people to have changing styles," she adds.

Growing up, Chan spent her summers in Singapore, raised by a Singaporean-Chinese mother and a Franco-Chinese father. When it comes to diversity in the beauty and broader media industries, Chan is optimistic, but says there's definitely a long way to go.

"I think there's a problem with the way people colloquially use the word 'Asian', and I think there's a lot of under-representation in terms of South Asians," she said. "People sometimes have this notion that 'Asian' just means Chinese, Korean and Japanese, and there are so many other types of Asian people."

Chan has championed ideas around inclusivity as well as sustainability in beauty manufacturing and marketing throughout her career. She believes that when it comes to the future of beauty post-Covid-19, sustainability is likely going to drive the conversation more than ever before.

"One of my friends, Lauren Singer, is a zero-waste expert and she always says, 'Don't make yourself feel bad for loving and liking the things that make you feel good, but use your voice to encourage different industries to be better,'" Chan said.

"So there should be more sustainable options, and cleaner options for all skin tones in beauty and at all price points."

Chan's free time in lockdown has given her space to be expressive in more areas than just beauty. In her newsletter series Incessant Rambling she shares her personal thoughts, kitchen tools she's ogling over, her go-to podcasts, and other tidbits that don't come through over Instagram.

"I think a lot about my role in Instagram and whether what I'm doing is making people feel bad - I don't want to portray myself as this perfect curated person that has an amazing life and is never sad."

Social media's positive influence, though, no doubt comes through in its endless threads of inspiration, even in times where many people are spending significantly more time at home.

Aside from profiles of other graphic make-up artists and beauty creatives, her go-to Instagram accounts are profiles dedicated to home renovation - think American home magazine Domino Mag and its new platform Renovator's Notebook (@reno_notebook).

"I love seeing people's colourful flats, and sometimes I will take those colour palettes and do them as make-up looks," she said. Her socially distanced walks around Brooklyn, a borough of New York, and to the farmers' market mean she'll get a flicker of inspiration from a springtime flower box, tulips on the streets, or a brightly coloured vintage car.

"And cakes! I get a lot of inspiration from cakes," Chan says, noting that two of her favourite Instagrams are the accounts for dessert cafe Romantic Standard and design cake shop Goeun Cake in South Korea. "I've done a lot of looks based off the colour palettes of cakes," she said.

No make-up creation is too bold for a day spent indoors - Chan stresses that people shouldn't feel like they have to wear make-up right now, but nor do people need a reason to apply a jet black lip, a floral face or a rhinestoned eye.

"I don't like to subscribe to the notion that there is 'occasion make-up'," she said. "I think that if you want to wear it, then the occasion to wear it is whatever day it is in your life."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.