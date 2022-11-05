'It's not a scam': Hong Kong university offers paid Netflix viewing - all in the name of science

Getting paid to watch Netflix seems too good to be true. But that’s exactly what Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) is offering - and it’s all in the name of science.

“No, it’s not a scam,” said Dr Stephen Politzer-Ahles, a former researcher with PolyU’s Department of Chinese and Bilingual Studies who now works with the Department of Linguistics, University of Kansas.

“We’re recruiting for a neuroscience experiment to better understand how the brain processes language,” said Politzer-Ahles, the study’s principal investigator.

Study participants will have 64 electrodes attached to their heads to measure the brain’s response to words, sounds and pictures.

PHOTO: Hong Kong Polytechnic University

The study – in which participants will have 64 harmless electrodes attached to their heads - will measure the brain’s response to words, sounds and pictures. Each person selected to take part will receive HK$300 ($S54) for three hours of Netflix viewing – about three times Hong Kong’s minimum hourly wage.

“We are investigating automatic, unconscious, cognitive processes, so we need participants from a fairly similar sample group. That means native English speakers aged between 18 and 55.

“We are very conscious of how sensitive it is to ask for native English speakers, but we’re looking at the brain’s automatic processing of language, and research shows that the way your brain processes language could be different with your native language versus a language learned as an adult. This might sound unfair but we need to keep the study consistent to get the most accurate results,” he said.

The research, which is already underway, will continue until the end of the year on the institution’s Hung Hom campus in West Kowloon.

PHOTO: Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Dr Bernard Jap, a post-doctoral fellow at PolyU added that participants must also be right-handed in the interests of scientific consistency, adding that the experiments will help with research into schizophrenia and autism.

The research, which is already underway, will continue until the end of the year on the institution’s Hung Hom campus in West Kowloon.

Politzer-Ahles said participants need not worry about the electrodes researchers will attach to them: “We’re using electrophysiological [EEG] technology which passively measures brain signals on your scalp; it doesn’t apply any electrical signals to your body, so it is harmless.”

Dr Stephen Politzer-Ahles, a former researcher with PolyU’s Department of Chinese and Bilingual Studies who now works with the Department of Linguistics, University of Kansas.

Photo: University of Kansas

A better understanding of the brain can also help advance Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, Politzer-Ahles said.

“Research has shown us that the brain reacts differently to different sounds or words. But what we’re trying to find out is does that happen when you’re not paying attention or happen automatically when you’re not focusing on it?

Data about different languages involved in the study.

PHOTO: Hong Kong Polytechnic University

“There’s much talk about brain training and AI to better understand what people are thinking - or using brain computer interfaces to drive a car. But these systems sometimes fail,” he said.

Taking part could lead to either a bad hair day or a relaxing head massage depending on the individual.

“A harmless gel is applied to the scalp which some might find mildly and briefly uncomfortable. I’ve had other people say it’s like being at a spa getting a massage,” Politzer-Ahles said.

Dr Bernard Jap, a postdoctoral fellow at PolyU who is part of the study.

PHOTO: Hong Kong Polytechnic University

As to what Netflix show will be streamed. “It’s a nature series by David Attenborough.”

Those interested in taking part can contact Jap at bernard.jap@polyu.edu.hk

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.