'It's very therapeutic': Malaysian baker on creating her floral jelly cakes

A lot of Instagram bakers are easily impressed when they make a pretty cupcake, but Siamy Tan is taking dessert design to another level.

Malaysian-born Tan is personally reviving the lost art of decorating jelly cakes – cakes where coloured agents are injected into a clear layer of jelly and sculpted into an edible design.

From colourful flowers and petals to koi fish, the possibilities in her three-dimensional canvas of translucent gelatin are endless.

According to her, the trick is to master the art of “jelly jabs”, Tan’s own term for the process of shaping designs into clear jelly with a modified hypodermic needle.

“I knew about this art for a long, long time, probably over 30 years,” Tan says of jelly cake making, which is prevalent in Southeast Asian countries like Thailand , Malaysia and Singapore .

“People there already know about this type of cake. But in Hong Kong, I’ve had people actually ask ‘can they be eaten? Are these real flowers?’

Intricately crafted flowers and koi carp in Siamy Tan’s jelly jab cakes.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

“I knew I liked this dessert creation but I thought it was going to be very, very hard. They’ve been using needles for every kind of design. Of course, a needle is very hard to master, so special tools are made now.

“You just need somebody to show you and give you the confidence to start jabbing. The rest of it is practice, practice, practice.”

As a qualified architect and hobby painter, Tan has a creative streak. She only took up jelly cake design in May 2022. But with her obsessive personality, she was immediately making weeks’ worth of jelly cakes in days.

“I did the first class in Penang , my hometown,” Tan says. “I happened to be there for three weeks to look after my nephew and niece, so I was bored. I went to a class and loved it.

“By the end of the first class I knew I was going to do a second class, and I bought all the tools and just kept practising. It’s actually very therapeutic if it’s just you jabbing the jelly cake.

“It was very tough to start. At first, I was making two to three cakes every day and running out of fridge space. Everybody was complaining. We couldn’t eat them all. So many just had to be thrown away.”

When Tan returned to Hong Kong, she decided to share her new hobby and offered a couple of classes through a Malaysian Facebook group, and the response overwhelmed her.

A detailed view of a jelly jab cake from Share Me Treats by Siamy Tan.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

“Since I’m going to be here for at least two months [before going back to Malaysia], I thought I can keep myself busy. I never thought there’ll be so many people interested,” Tan says.

“I thought I would do three or four classes. I’m flying again at the start of August – It will be about 15 classes that I will have done, and each class has five to six people.”

In addition to teaching, people are also ordering her custom jelly-jabbed confections through her social media handle, ShareMe Treats – “share me” is how her first name is pronounced.

A selection of jelly jab cakes from Share Me Treats by Siamy Tan.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

She says that mastering needle carving and injecting is not the most difficult challenge. It is the preparation process to ensure the jelly doesn’t dry out, to know when to start jabbing before the cake gets too set, as well as how to create flavours in the jelly.

She often adds fruit to the base while using very little sugar. Instead of animal-based gelatin, she uses the seaweed agent agar. If she avoids milk to create pastel colours, the cakes can be completely vegan .

“We went through many trial and error processes,” Tan explains. “The mastery is in the journey, in learning to fall in love with the process. You can make the jelly sweeter, or not as sweet. Some people put in pandan leaves, so the jelly canvas has more flavour.

“You can use sugar substitutes, but you just have to be careful not to taint the transparency. For example, I may add lychee essence but you have to add it at the right time or it clouds.”

When Tan returns to Hong Kong later in the year, she expects to have mastered even more techniques and skills, and she plans to pass them on to even more students.

“In the flower tool package, there are about 60 different flower blades. At the moment I’ve just gone through less than 10. Maybe I’ll try doing a needlework peacock next. I want to learn the next level and teach that as well.

“I’m not sure where this all will lead, but we’ll just go through the next door when it comes. But whatever it is, I just want to do an excellent job.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.