IV therapy, the beauty tip Kim Kardashian and Madonna swear by

Say goodbye to expensive creams and serums. Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Madonna and Jane Fonda are turning to intravenously administered beauty infusions to turn back the clock and improve their skin.

While IV drips are normally used to treat dehydration or administer drugs, the latest offerings promise more than just an energy boost and have been hailed by beauty experts as a secret weapon against ageing.

“You can’t have good skin unless you’re healthy all over. Infusion drips are wonderful because they bypass the gastrointestinal system and allow the vitamins and minerals to go straight to your bloodstream, maximising the body’s absorption of the nutrients,” explains Manila-based dermatologist and television personality Dr Victoria Belo.

“Beauty” infusion drips can now be found at numerous medical and wellness centres and are increasingly popular among women looking for a skincare boost.

Dr Victoria Belo at one of her Manila clinics.

PHOTO: Dr Victoria Belo

“Intravenous therapy results in higher concentrations of nutrients being received in the body [compared] with oral and intramuscular administration,” says Dr Michael Barnish, head of genetics and nutrition at Reviv, an IV therapy specialist.

“To me, ageing is a disease process. When we treat ageing and its symptoms as a disease, an approach like IV therapy, safely delivering high concentrations of nutrients into the body, can help to reduce symptoms of ageing and will aim to slow down the ageing or disease process.”

These specially designed beauty formulas contain a cocktail of vitamins and minerals that target the skin. Ingredients include vitamin C for its role in stimulating collagen production, and placenta, which Belo says is a great hydrator. A star ingredient is glutathione, a powerful antioxidant that neutralises free radicals and helps the liver function more efficiently.

Like any medical treatment, IV drips can have drawbacks. In addition to be being expensive and time-consuming (treatments last between 30 and 60 minutes), some ingredients have courted controversy, including glutathione, which is used to treat liver disease and is said to lighten the skin.

“I have worked with it for many years and it is well tolerated by most of my patients, but this is because of strict screening criteria and laboratory testing to ensure safety, says Barnish.

Dr Michael Barnish is head of genetics and nutrition at Reviv Global.

PHOTO: Dr Michael Barnish

Because of this, experts suggest that patients see a doctor before undergoing any IV treatment and choose clinics where trained professionals administer the drips. The success of any IV treatment depends on medical history, allergies and previous experience.

“We’ve had great feedback about our beauty drips – people can see results overnight, depending on how deficient they are, or if they have poor absorption or low nutrient levels,” says Candice Chan, CEO of Hong Kong-based wellness clinic Life Hub.

“We tell our patients they can expect to see results after four treatments, but we advise they start with drips once a week, and then once every two weeks before going on a maintenance programme.”

Despite all the benefits an IV drip can bring, experts say this form of treatment should be combined with other anti-ageing products to see maximum results.

“There are many nutrients that cannot be safely given intravenously without monitoring levels before and after, such as vitamins A and E, which are both great for the skin and help retain its youth,” says Barnish. “Therefore, there will always be a place for topical skin care, ideally as an adjunct to excellent IV nutrition.

“With nutrition getting poorer around the world and stress and toxin exposure on the rise, I believe IV therapy will become a much-needed solution for many.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.