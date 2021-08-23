Jaguar F-pace review — A “Jag” of all trades

Whether you like it or not, most consumers are hooked on the SUV. From bread and butter models like the Honda HR-V/Vezel to more premium offerings like the BMW's X3, it seems like there is an SUV to be found at every traffic junction.

So let's say you're looking for a premium midsize SUV, but don't want to be yet another person driving an SUV made by the German Big Three. Well, Jaguar thinks they have the perfect car for you: the new Jaguar F-Pace.

What's new?

Well, for one, the exterior design has been enhanced. Things that are new include an updated bonnet design, slick super-slim all-LED headlights, the grille, and rear lights and bumpers. Have the design updates worked? In short, yes.

We happen to think that the F-Pace is a proper looker, with lines that flow congruously as though muscles are rippling through the sheet metal.

What you'd be more fascinated by, however, is the updates to the interior.

One key change you'd notice immediately is the 11.4" HD touchscreen infotainment system that features a slightly curved screen, which now runs Jaguar's latest Pivi Pro system.

Jaguar tells us that the system is meant to be more intuitive. Although graphics are sleeker and the system is easier to navigate around, it can also be sometimes slow or laggy in its response.

Also new to the F-Pace is a 12.3" digital cockpit, which is aesthetically pleasing and very functional.

However, it is also hard to navigate due to the unintuitive interface between the steering mounted controls and the settings in the digital cockpit.

Finally, the iconic Jaguar rotary dial is now gone, with a suede-wrapped electronic shifter taking its place.

Overall, the cabin of the new Jaguar F-Pace is an amazing place to be in, with all touch-points feeling very premium.

Whatever that is meant to be leather-wrapped is indeed wrapped in sumptuous red leather, and whatever that is meant to be metal is metal, including the paddle shifters.

The new Jaguar F-Pace also doesn't suffer from a lack of physical buttons, or conversely an excess of them. The cabin is a clean and fuss-free experience as a whole, and feels like a modern take on the gentleman's lounge.

Whatever buttons you need to control the climate and infotainment volume are there, and all the other controls are easily accessible from the new Pivi Pro infotainment system.

On the move

The new F-Pace really impresses when you put your foot on the throttle. Boasting 250ps and 365Nm of torque from a turbocharged four-pot, the century sprint is dusted in a brisk 6.6 seconds.

What's particularly impressive is that the peak torque is available from 1,500rpm all the way through 4,000rpm, barely betraying any hint of turbo lag.

This, coupled with how smooth the engine feels even under hard acceleration, gives the overall impression that you're driving a larger displacement V6, with only a rather ugly engine note spoiling the illusion.

Another impressive element of the new Jaguar F-Pace is just how well-damped it is.

The suspension is so fit-for-purpose that you don't quite feel the sensation of acceleration in a straight line. You're simply whooshed away gently up to speeds that aren't legal, faster than you'd think.

Luckily there's a head-up display so that you're always aware of how fast you're going. A smart in-built navigation system also warns you of speed cameras for times when you're going faster than you should.

Put the F-Pace through its paces in the bends and that's when it really shines. With oodles of torque and suspension keeping the car hunkered down, you really can carve through B-roads in this 1.8-tonne behemoth.

The car really is dynamically sorted, with neutral handling and grip that impresses. In fact, you can pull more than one Gs while attacking corners!

The trade-off to the amazing handling capabilities is that under normal driving, you may feel road feedback more harshly than is befitting of a premium SUV.

Make no mistake, the F-Pace still wafts and glides over most road imperfections smoothly and very quietly (cabin insulation is top-notch), but you do sometimes get bumps crashing into the cabin.

We happen to think that the F-Pace almost perfects the delicate balance between good road feel and comfortable damping.

What does feel way off the mark, however, is the transmission. The new Jaguar F-Pace uses ZF's eight-speed transmission, which usually gets a lot of praise.

However, we found it to be occasionally dim-witted especially at low speeds, taking too much time to shift down, and doing so jerkily.

Grace... Space...? Pace...

We've established that the new Jaguar F-Pace has the grace to waft over roads, and the pace to smoothly get up to speed and attack corners.

But does this large car have space? Ironically, we think that the cabin is relatively small for a car that has such a large exterior.

While the boot space of 793 litres is more than impressive, the rear legroom feels rather limited.

You wouldn't find yourself crammed in, but it's just that for a car that's so large, we were mentally prepared for oodles of legroom and knee room in the rear.

The discrepancy between the exterior size and cabin space can be chalked down to just how thick the doors are. We've honestly never seen a car with such thick doors and door cards.

In fact, once you open the doors and see just how wide the sills are, you'd immediately understand that the cabin is actually much smaller than the car's exterior.

The upside, though, is that the doors feel properly solid, and as we've mentioned, cabin insulation is truly excellent.

The size discrepancy between the interior and exterior also contributes to making the car hard to position at times, but thankfully there's a 360-degree camera system that has one of the highest resolutions we've seen so far.

On the 11.4" screen, the surround view system displays HD-quality images that other cars we've tested just can't rival.

Conclusion

The new Jaguar F-Pace provides a very handsome proposition for anyone looking to buy a premium mid-sized SUV. With premium finishes, great power, and dynamic handling backing it up, it really is a "jack of all trades" type of car.

Although the rear space isn't what one might expect from a car of its size, the F-Pace is simply a package that is very easy to fall in love with as a whole.

We'd have no hesitation in bucking the trend of buying premium German SUVs to go for the F-Pace instead.

Specs

Price: $267,999 Performance: Engine: 1,997cc turbocharged inline-four petrol Power: 247hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 365Nm @ 1,500 - 4,000rpm Fuel consumption: 12.8km/l Zero-100km/h: 6.6s Top speed: 217km/h Drivetrain: Eight-speed auto; all-wheel drive Brakes: All-round ventilated disc Measurements: Wheelbase: 2,874mm Dimensions (LxWxH): 4,742mm x 2,175mm x 1,670mm Weight: 1,832kg Fuel tank capacity: 83L Boot capacity: 793L Features: Keyless entry Automatic headlights Automatic wipers Head-up display Apple CarPlay Android Auto Wireless smartphone charging 3D surround camera 16-way electric memory front seats Power tailgate Power reclining rear seats

This article was first published in Motorist.