Jakarta to have 4 new shopping malls

PHOTO: AFP
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Despite seeing a declining number of retailers, property developers are continuing to build new shopping malls in Jakarta.

Property consulting company Colliers International stated that four new malls are set to open in the capital city.

AEON MALL SOUTHGATE TANJUNG BARAT

Taking up 39,200 square meters, this mall is a joint project between PT AEON Mall Indonesia and Sinarmas Land. 

AEON Mall is part of the Southgate mixed-use project in Tanjung Barat, South Jakarta, on top of 5.4 hectares of land. Its investment value reportedly totals Rp 200 billion (S$19.7 million).

PONDOK INDAH MALL 3

PT Metropolitan Kentjana Tbk will construct this 30,000 sqm property at Pondok Indah Town Center, South Jakarta.

The company is aiming for a luxurious, modern and exclusive design concept. 

MALL AT DISTRICT 8

Through PT Agung Sedayu Retail Indonesia, Agung Sedayu Group is developing this mall inside the District 8 superblock area at the Sudirman Central Business District (SCBD) in South Jakarta. The net leasable area for this property is around 23,400 sqm.

Like other properties in the SCBD, Mall at District 8 will target an upper-class demographic.

Agung Sedayu is said to have invested Rp 200 billion in the project. 

SENAYAN PARK AT TAMAN RIA SENAYAN

This new mall in the Senayan area, South Jakarta, will be developed by PT Ariobimo Laguna Perkasa and managed by Lippo Group.

Development on the 17,820 sqm property was delayed due to building permit issues as the developer needed to fulfil requirements outlined by Regional Government Regulation (Perda) No. 1/2014 on urban planning and zoning. 

However, according to Gelora Bung Karno Complex Management (PPKGBK) centre director Winarto, PT Ariobimo Laguna Perkasa has already obtained the required permits.

