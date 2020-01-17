Jakarta to have 4 new shopping malls

Despite seeing a declining number of retailers, property developers are continuing to build new shopping malls in Jakarta.

Property consulting company Colliers International stated that four new malls are set to open in the capital city.

AEON MALL SOUTHGATE TANJUNG BARAT

Taking up 39,200 square meters, this mall is a joint project between PT AEON Mall Indonesia and Sinarmas Land.

AEON Mall is part of the Southgate mixed-use project in Tanjung Barat, South Jakarta, on top of 5.4 hectares of land. Its investment value reportedly totals Rp 200 billion (S$19.7 million).

PONDOK INDAH MALL 3

PT Metropolitan Kentjana Tbk will construct this 30,000 sqm property at Pondok Indah Town Center, South Jakarta.

The company is aiming for a luxurious, modern and exclusive design concept.

MALL AT DISTRICT 8

Through PT Agung Sedayu Retail Indonesia, Agung Sedayu Group is developing this mall inside the District 8 superblock area at the Sudirman Central Business District (SCBD) in South Jakarta. The net leasable area for this property is around 23,400 sqm.

Like other properties in the SCBD, Mall at District 8 will target an upper-class demographic.

Agung Sedayu is said to have invested Rp 200 billion in the project.

SENAYAN PARK AT TAMAN RIA SENAYAN