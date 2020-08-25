Japan store designs creative sticker to deter bike thieves

Though Japan is a relatively low-crime country, petty crimes still do occur on a day-to-day basis; one of which is bicycle theft. To solve this problem a local Japanese retailer decided to design “bird poop stickers” to deter thieves from stealing bikes.

Village Vanguard recently released the Bird Poo Crime Prevention Stickers which are rubber stickers designed to look exactly like bird poop, right down to the solidified black matter that usually accompanies the white runny part.

PHOTO: Village Vanguard

According to local news reports, most bike thieves are likely to ride off on the bikes they steal. Based on this theory, thieves are likely to think twice before taking your bike for fear of soiling their pants with aviation feces.

The three-pack stickers are now being offered online for 1,430 yen (S$18). However, remember to check that your sticker is taped firmly on your seat after getting off your bicycle to save yourself the embarrassment of possibly walking around with “bird poop” on your pants.