Japanese nurse designs otherworldly clothes for her grandma

Spanning all the colours of the neon rainbow, many of Seiran Tsuno's creations "sit upon" the person who is wearing them, rather than enveloping them in the way clothes traditionally do. But then there's nothing traditional about the way that Tsuno approaches her art.
Her designs are created with 3D pens and form something approaching an external skeleton of tiny, fine bones but are in other places used to depict swirling patterns, flower-like and delicate.
Her range includes a tutu with a bodice in pink and a hat with a fringe that cascades over the wearer's face like a waterfall, but it is the ethereal dresses that really catch the eye.
The shoulders and upper arms are unnaturally large, the waists are cinched and the outsize tubular legs protrude in front of the wearer like additional limbs.
It is a style that is uniquely Tsuno's and first manifested itself during her time studying to become a nurse.
"When I went to nursing college, I found there was a wide gap between that world and reality, which was extremely stressful," she told the Post.
"To relieve that stress, I started to paint my face completely white and to wear large head decorations that I made myself when I would go out into the town."
The trend for "shironuri" - literally meaning "painted in white" - started in the 1990s but beyond the facial make-up encompasses a wide range of clothing styles. Tsuno says she favoured "excessive clothing" to wear in public.
"Now I look back on that time, I can say that the clothes I was wearing at that time were to help my spirit," Tsuno says.
She later enrolled in the Coconogacco fashion and design school in Tokyo.
Appropriately, the school's name can be translated as "school of individuality" and its ethos is a love of dressing up and then sharing that love with other people and the surrounding environment.
Critically, the school's founders are also committed to fostering an environment that respects the individual, is not tied to old-fashioned values and promotes fashion and design that are "adapted to present-day Japan".
Stretching her creativeness, Tsuno worked feathers and plants into her designs, along with offcuts of cloth and Japanese "washi" paper.
She cites John Galliano, Yoshikazu Yamagata and Martin Margiela as her early influences, though those influences have shifted over time.
With fashion a difficult way to eke out a living, Tsuno has returned to nursing and specialises in psychiatric nursing - she is presently conducting research at a specialist facility in Hokkaido, northern Japan.
"Now, I'm inspired in my design work by the appearances and lifestyles of people with mental illnesses," she says.
She found her medium in January 2018.
"I was looking for materials and techniques that no one else in the world has mastered yet so that I could enter my designs in the International Talent Support competition," she says.
"3D printers have come to be used in manufacturing, but I am attracted to the overwhelming strength of handmade products."
Tsuno's ambition was realised when her "Wandering Spirits" collection was nominated as a finalist in Vogue Italia's ITS competition in 2018.
There are challenges to working entirely with 3D pens, Tsuno admits.
"It requires a high level of dexterity, as well as a lot of concentration and patience," she says. "It took me a few days to just get used to working with these pens and certainly not everyone is able to master this technique."
Tsuno typically works with a team of three people and it can take as much as a week to make one single item.
The first step is to create a base upon which to work. Tsuno then draws her designs onto the base with 3D pens, with the strands of plastic ink solidifying as they become airborne.
When the design is completed and completely dry, the base can be removed, leaving the strands of ink in the desired shape, and surprisingly solid.
"The concept behind the creativity of this style of designing is communication with the invisible world," Tsuno says, adding that each work is a combination of both fashion design and artistic creativity.
Reactions to the designs when she exhibited them have been varied - "many people were surprised; some laughed," she says - and while none have been sold as yet, she is very confident that they will be soon.
"I'm hoping that I'll have a chance to work overseas in the future, perhaps in Europe or elsewhere in Asia, and I have already been contacted by many overseas designers who are interested in my work," she says.
That is in part due to her strong social media presence - her Instagram account has nearly 29,000 followers - and has led to some "unexpected" offers, she says.
She approves of the way that social media has enabled designers like her to connect to the world, no matter where they are and no matter the scale they are working at.
"Overall, I think Japan's fashion sector is boring at the moment, but there are also some very creative and interesting designers," she says.
"I think that fashion philosophy can be applied in many different situations and I look forward to seeing a future in which fashion is free from the apparel industry."
This article was first published in South China Morning Post.