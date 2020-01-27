Japanese nurse designs otherworldly clothes for her grandma

Spanning all the colours of the neon rainbow, many of Seiran Tsuno's creations "sit upon" the person who is wearing them, rather than enveloping them in the way clothes traditionally do. But then there's nothing traditional about the way that Tsuno approaches her art.

Her designs are created with 3D pens and form something approaching an external skeleton of tiny, fine bones but are in other places used to depict swirling patterns, flower-like and delicate.

Her range includes a tutu with a bodice in pink and a hat with a fringe that cascades over the wearer's face like a waterfall, but it is the ethereal dresses that really catch the eye.

The shoulders and upper arms are unnaturally large, the waists are cinched and the outsize tubular legs protrude in front of the wearer like additional limbs.

It is a style that is uniquely Tsuno's and first manifested itself during her time studying to become a nurse.

"When I went to nursing college, I found there was a wide gap between that world and reality, which was extremely stressful," she told the Post.

"To relieve that stress, I started to paint my face completely white and to wear large head decorations that I made myself when I would go out into the town."

The trend for "shironuri" - literally meaning "painted in white" - started in the 1990s but beyond the facial make-up encompasses a wide range of clothing styles. Tsuno says she favoured "excessive clothing" to wear in public.

"Now I look back on that time, I can say that the clothes I was wearing at that time were to help my spirit," Tsuno says.

Some of Tsuno’s creations at International Talent Support. PHOTO: ITS-International Talent Support

She later enrolled in the Coconogacco fashion and design school in Tokyo.

Appropriately, the school's name can be translated as "school of individuality" and its ethos is a love of dressing up and then sharing that love with other people and the surrounding environment.