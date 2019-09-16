Japanese shoe stores, manufacturers aim for painless pumps

It's come to be regarded as a social problem that women are often forced to wear high-heeled shoes in the workplace and elsewhere, but Japanese retailers and manufacturers are striving to provide heels that don't hurt to wear.

The Isetan Shinjuku department store in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, has launched a new service that uses a database to select shoes that suit each customer. The service was started on Aug. 28 as part of a complete overhaul of its ladies' shoe area.

The database includes various information about the sizes of about 1,000 kinds of high heels sold by eight brands in Japan and overseas. Customers have their feet scanned with a 3D measuring machine, and a database search is then conducted to offer recommendations about shoes that may be a good match.

Shoe sizes are usually indicated by a combination of numbers and letters like "23.5E." But a staffer at the department store said these are only meant to roughly display shoe sizes, and that each shoe has a "real size" that directly relates to the wearer's comfort and design and is a secret of each manufacturer.

Shoes of the same indicated size and brand can have different real sizes if their designs are different. So it isn't easy to find a pair of shoes that fits just right.

For the database, the store was given size information by different manufacturers with whom the store entered nondisclosure agreements.

The Isetan department store is also promoting its "pattern order" service in which customers can choose shoes to be made from a selection of designs and colors. The cost ranges from ¥20,000 (S$27,484) to ¥30,000.