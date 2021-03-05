JB cafe Inside Scoop is now in Singapore, will offer free ice cream to all visitors on Mar 5

They say absence makes the heart fonder.

While there's still a pretty long way to go before we can cross the borders for a JB trip, we've managed to find a number of avenues to satisfy our needs, from stalls that sell lok lok and Ramly Burgers to online platforms that delivery groceries from JB.

One area in JB that Singaporeans used to frequent is Mount Austin, home to a variety of pretty cafes that sold scrumptious yet wallet-friendly grub.

So we're sure that many would be ecstatic to know that Inside Scoop — one of the popular ice cream cafes there —has decided to set up shop on our little red dot.

https://www.instagram.com/insidescoopsg/

Located along North Bridge Road, the cafe specialises in artisanal ice creams and waffles that are prepared from scratch daily. Their ice creams are also free of artificial preservatives, flavourings, and colourings.

Step into the space and be greeted by the colourful pops of pastel hues and neon lights, as well as an Insta-worthy glider swing which you can sit on while you indulge in your ice cream.

To celebrate their official opening, the cafe will be offering one free scoop of ice cream to everyone who visits their shop today (Mar 5) from 12.30pm onwards, while stocks last.

According to Inside Scoop, there are around 800 free scoops up for grabs, so there's quite a fair bit of it to go around.

Flavours to look forward to include Matcha, Earl Grey, Peanut Buttercup and the recently launched Lucky Pistachio.

If you plan on getting more than one serving, prices for the ice cream here start from $4.80 per scoop. Top up $1 for premium flavours and $2 for extra-premium flavours.

You can also opt to pair your ice cream with the Signature Buttermilk Waffles ($7) or Charcoal Waffles ($6).

Address: 779 North Bridge Road, Singapore 198747

Opening hours: Mon, Wed, Thur, Sun 12:30pm to 10:30pm

Fri-Sat 12:30pm to 12am

Closed on Tuesdays

