From JB to Penang: 6 incredible eateries to visit on your roadtrip

Embarking on a road trip from the bustling city of Singapore to the vibrant landscapes of Malaysia is not just a journey; it's a culinary adventure waiting to be savoured.

As you navigate the diverse terrains and cultures along the way, make sure to indulge your taste buds in the delectable offerings of the best roadside eateries dotting the route.

From mouthwatering local delicacies to international fusions, these hidden gems promise to add a flavourful dimension to your road trip experience.

Hock Lam Street Popular Beef Kway Teow — Johor Bahru, Malaysia

Kick off your road trip with a quick jaunt across the border to Johor Bahru, where Hock Lam Street Popular Beef Kway Teow awaits. This legendary establishment has been serving up mouth-watering bowls of beef noodles for decades.

The rich broth, tender slices of beef, and perfectly cooked kway teow (flat rice noodles) make for a truly satisfying start to your culinary journey.

Restoran Kin Hua — Malacca, Malaysia

As you continue your drive north, make a pit stop in the historic city of Malacca. Restoran Kin Hua, nestled in the heart of the Unesco World Heritage Site, is renowned for its Nyonya cuisine.

The combination of Chinese and Malay flavours results in dishes like laksa, ayam pongteh, and cendol that will tantalise your taste buds and provide a cultural immersion through the palate.

Donald & Lily Nyonya Food — Seremban, Malaysia

Heading further north, Seremban beckons with another gem of Nyonya cuisine. Donald & Lily Nyonya Food is a quaint eatery that captures the essence of Peranakan flavours.

From the aromatic chicken rice balls to the spicy sambal prawns, every dish is a testament to the culinary heritage of the region.

Fatty Crab Seafood Restaurant — Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

As you approach the bustling metropolis of Kuala Lumpur, make a beeline for Fatty Crab Seafood Restaurant.

Renowned for its finger-licking chili crab and butter prawns, this establishment has achieved legendary status among locals and travellers alike. The vibrant atmosphere and bold flavours make it a must-visit pit stop on your road trip.

Pak Putra Tandoori & Naan Restaurant — Ipoh, Malaysia

Leaving the city lights behind, venture into the charming town of Ipoh, known for its culinary diversity. Pak Putra Tandoori & Naan Restaurant stands out with its delectable Northern Indian cuisine.

The aroma of freshly baked naan and the sizzle of tandoori meats will guide you to a gastronomic haven that offers a delightful departure from the local flavours encountered thus far.

Restoran Wong Koh Kee — Penang, Malaysia

No road trip in Malaysia is complete without a visit to Penang, the food capital of the country. Restoran Wong Koh Kee, tucked away in the Unesco-listed George Town, serves up the best of Hokkien mee — a flavourful noodle dish bathed in a prawn-infused broth.

The crispy prawn fritters and fragrant char kway teow are also crowd favourites that will leave you craving for more.

As your road trip from Singapore ventures through Malaysia, each roadside eatery offers a unique culinary experience. From the rich beef noodles in Johor Bahru to the spicy chili crab in Kuala Lumpur and the flavourful Hokkien mee in Penang, the diverse flavours of Malaysia await your discovery.

So, buckle up, hit the road, and let your taste buds guide you through an unforgettable gastronomic adventure.

This article was first published in Motorist.