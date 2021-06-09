Jeanette Aw and Fann Wong's best looks in baking show Crème De La Crème

In case you didn’t know, two of Singapore’s biggest celebs Jeanette Aw and Fann Wong have joined forces to host and judge a new dessert-making competition Crème De La Crème (which premiered on Channel 8 on April 28), alongside award-winning pastry chef Janice Wong.

Quick background: Jeanette has been an avid baker trained at Le Cordon Bleu and has recently unveiled her own bakery, Once Upon A Time by Jeanette Aw, that saw the website crash and orders fully snapped up within hours of launch.

Also no stranger to baking, Fann has shared with us many delicious creations, from Brazilian cheese bread to fudge loaf cake, many of which we have tried to create with success.

Bakes aside, we are really here to talk about the fashionable looks that Jeanette and Fann served on Crème De La Crème. Of course, baking goddesses have to look the part, too. Keep scrolling to get inspired by their outfits.

Episode 1: Jeanette Aw

The first episode saw both Jeanette and Fann decked out in monochromatic colours. Jeanette went for a clean, androgynous and dapper approach wearing a vest suit with wide-legged pants layered over a light pink silk shirt. Accessories were kept minimal, with just a pair of Cartier Clash de Cartier hoop earrings to complement her slicked-back ‘do.

Episode 1: Fann Wong

Fann, on the other hand, played with textures. Her poufy light pink tulle dress was contrasted with striking red eyebrow-like details on the chest. The high-cut leather boots with spiked cap further juxtaposed the girly styling.

Episode 2: Jeanette Aw

The second episode saw a united front between the two hosts, with both showing two different colour pairings for the tried-and-true blouse and pants combination. Jeanette went with analogous colours, wearing a forest green ribbed top with bright yellow high-waisted wide-legged trousers.

Episode 2: Fann Wong

PHOTO: Screengrab/meWATCH

Fann went for complementary colours instead – colours on the opposite end of the colour wheel – by pairing a sky blue shirt with translucent tulle sleeves with a brick red high-waisted wide-legged trousers. She took it a step further by finishing with a frilly mini bag.

Episode 3: Jeanette Aw

Both hosts wore printed outfits for episode three, once again showing a similar theme in styling. Jeanette went for a clean, understated look with an all-white ensemble with a striped top and high-waisted wide-legged trousers. The vertical stripes helped her torso appear longer, a useful illusion to have as high-waisted pants can make the body appear truncated.

Episode 3: Fann Wong

PHOTO: Screengrab/meWATCH

Fann went off on prints. Her top featured a singular crane while her high-waisted wide-legged pants were stamped full with smaller cranes. Uniting the outfit, besides the crane, was the matching colour scheme of pinks and reds.

Episode 4: Jeanette Aw

Jeanette went for a romantic red and pink pairing for episode four. Her red knitted jumper featured button details that went across the chest, which made her petite frame look slightly broader to contrast with the pinched-in silhouette of the bubblegum pink high-waisted wide-legged pants. We reckon you could try this colour combo for your next romantic date or Valentine’s.

Episode 4: Fann Wong

PHOTO: Screengrab/meWATCH

Fann went for a more straightforward route by opting for a colourful checkered co-ord set. She further played on the pattern by wearing a yellow checkered shirt underneath, before anchoring the entire look with light green boots.

Check back regularly as we update this article with more stylish looks, as more episodes of Crème De La Crème are released. You can catch the episodes on mewatch.sg.

This article was first published in Her World Online.