Jeep 4xe plug-in hybrid owners can now also earn cryptocurrency as they drive

Plug-in hybrid Jeep owners in Europe will now be able to earn cryptocurrency as they drive.

The move comes as Kiri Technologies and Stellantis expands to reach of a scheme previously devised for the electric Fiat 500 onto Jeep's entire 4xe plug-in hybrid lineup, including the Jeep Wrangler 4xe and the Jeep Renegade 4xe.

The Kiri project rewards environmentally conscious drivers with a digital currency, KiriCoin, which can be used to purchase goods and services in a dedicated 'green' marketplace, including over 350 brands with sustainable offerings.

All this is made possible by Jeep 4xe connectivity, which sends usage data (for example, charging frequency and driving in electric mode) in real time to Kiri, which in turn processes the data to determine the KiriCoin generated by Jeep customers.

