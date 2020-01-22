Job seekers, be ready for clueless interviewers

You have neatly compiled your resume and certificates to be shown in a job interview as proof of your hard-earned qualifications, activities and experiences.
You have done everything possible to gain insight into the organisation you hope to work at - learned about its challenges, its top management team, mission and vision - and prepared career success stories to support your strengths. In short, you have prepared well for the interview.
It is normal for fresh graduates to feel nervous before an interview. Nevertheless, you look forward to the challenge and (maybe) to "cross swords" with the interviewers.
You dress smartly for it, and off you go to the interview. However, as soon as it begins, intuition tells you that something is amiss.
The interviewers are asking you questions that are already answered in your resume. It's alright if they ask for clarification but to comment on your academic qualifications from primary to tertiary level, which is already stated in the resume, is just irritating.
You conclude that they may not have read your resume or are struggling for ways to engage you in a conversation or, worse, trying to find a flaw in which they can subject you to scrutiny.
TRIVIA AND MISSED OPPORTUNITY
In preparing for the interview, you had read several articles and attended several forums on how to handle job interviews.
However your interview does not go smoothly because the persons who interview you are not well prepared, and subject you to a myriad of generic, normal interview questions that only merit the usual scripted responses.
Then they ask you trivial questions about Cabinet ministers and their portfolios, and the names of all the rulers. Worse, you are subjected to their condescending attitude. You find yourself in a situation where the interviewers are unprepared! All the articles you read and forums you attended were on how to prepare for job interviews rather than how to face unprepared interviewers. Your preparation may now seem like a waste. Now, on the spot, you have to handle interviewers who didn't read your resume and are clueless about what questions to ask in order to draw an estimated conclusion about your character and personality. They are at a loss on how to gauge a good candidate. On your part, out of politeness, you do not want to dismiss the questions as silly. You are afraid that if you do so, they may turn against you and say that these trivial questions are relevant as general knowledge which you are expected to know, and that they are looking for a well-rounded, loyal citizen to work in their organisation. You begin to wonder whether the interviewers in front of you are clueless. You try to raise the bar with them so that the interview will be a challenging one, and not a waste of your time. As a graduate, you expect to cross swords with the interviewers, and you want to be employed. However, no questions are forthcoming about your abilities and experiences. You also want to question them about benefits, job specifications, safety issues, etc, but are not given the opportunity. TALENT VS SKILLS A good interviewer does not assume you have listed everything in your resume. If he asks questions about your resume, he may initiate a discussion about a specific detail. "Do you know this area or field of studies?" might be just another way of asking, "Tell me about your expertise in this area", and that is a legitimate question. Some interviewers may prematurely dismiss good learners too. They aren't interested that candidates can learn almost anything in a few days given some good manuals and a little peace and quiet. They are interested in hiring candidates who can do the job right away. The fundamental problem is that many managers are not good at assessing job applicants. Other than ticking off buzz words from their "skill set", they have no idea how to judge whether a candidate can ride a steep learning curve without falling off. Many employers complain there's a "shortage" of qualified technical people. That may not be true. Anyone can hire an employee who can do one particular task today; that is, a person who has been doing exactly that work at his old job. But it takes a good manager to hire and coach a good employee who can master new tasks as they arise. That's spotting talent which will tell a lot about whether the manager knows how to manage talent rather than just skills. A good question to ask interviewers (if you have the courage) is this: "How many of your team members are doing work today that exactly matches the job description they were hired to do originally?" What this means is that the job applicant must find subtle ways to commandeer the interview in order to demonstrate that they are the right candidate. The key message is this: be ready to do the job. You must take responsibility for being able to solve the employer's problem in the interview. Sounds intimidating? Well, if you can't do it, why bother to be interviewed for this particular job? You have to be able to do it. You might as well get ready to do the work required of you daily, if you want the job. Remember, an interview is not only for an applicant to get a job; it is also for the organisation to get the right candidate. An interview is a serious activity and not just a formality on the part of the interviewers. A wrong analysis of a candidate will be discovered years later with the basic question: "How did this person get shortlisted and selected for the job?" The root lies with the poor interview session and selection of candidates. The loss is not only to the right candidate who was overlooked but also to the organisation itself.
TALENT VS SKILLS
A good interviewer does not assume you have listed everything in your resume. If he asks questions about your resume, he may initiate a discussion about a specific detail.
"Do you know this area or field of studies?" might be just another way of asking, "Tell me about your expertise in this area", and that is a legitimate question.
Some interviewers may prematurely dismiss good learners too.
They aren't interested that candidates can learn almost anything in a few days given some good manuals and a little peace and quiet. They are interested in hiring candidates who can do the job right away.
The fundamental problem is that many managers are not good at assessing job applicants.
Other than ticking off buzz words from their "skill set", they have no idea how to judge whether a candidate can ride a steep learning curve without falling off.
Many employers complain there's a "shortage" of qualified technical people. That may not be true.
Anyone can hire an employee who can do one particular task today; that is, a person who has been doing exactly that work at his old job.
But it takes a good manager to hire and coach a good employee who can master new tasks as they arise.
That's spotting talent which will tell a lot about whether the manager knows how to manage talent rather than just skills.
A good question to ask interviewers (if you have the courage) is this: "How many of your team members are doing work today that exactly matches the job description they were hired to do originally?"
What this means is that the job applicant must find subtle ways to commandeer the interview in order to demonstrate that they are the right candidate.
The key message is this: be ready to do the job. You must take responsibility for being able to solve the employer's problem in the interview.
Sounds intimidating? Well, if you can't do it, why bother to be interviewed for this particular job?
You have to be able to do it. You might as well get ready to do the work required of you daily, if you want the job.
Remember, an interview is not only for an applicant to get a job; it is also for the organisation to get the right candidate.
An interview is a serious activity and not just a formality on the part of the interviewers.
A wrong analysis of a candidate will be discovered years later with the basic question: "How did this person get shortlisted and selected for the job?"
The root lies with the poor interview session and selection of candidates. The loss is not only to the right candidate who was overlooked but also to the organisation itself.