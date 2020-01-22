Job seekers, be ready for clueless interviewers

You have neatly compiled your resume and certificates to be shown in a job interview as proof of your hard-earned qualifications, activities and experiences.

You have done everything possible to gain insight into the organisation you hope to work at - learned about its challenges, its top management team, mission and vision - and prepared career success stories to support your strengths. In short, you have prepared well for the interview.

It is normal for fresh graduates to feel nervous before an interview. Nevertheless, you look forward to the challenge and (maybe) to "cross swords" with the interviewers.

You dress smartly for it, and off you go to the interview. However, as soon as it begins, intuition tells you that something is amiss.

The interviewers are asking you questions that are already answered in your resume. It's alright if they ask for clarification but to comment on your academic qualifications from primary to tertiary level, which is already stated in the resume, is just irritating.

You conclude that they may not have read your resume or are struggling for ways to engage you in a conversation or, worse, trying to find a flaw in which they can subject you to scrutiny.

TRIVIA AND MISSED OPPORTUNITY

In preparing for the interview, you had read several articles and attended several forums on how to handle job interviews.

However your interview does not go smoothly because the persons who interview you are not well prepared, and subject you to a myriad of generic, normal interview questions that only merit the usual scripted responses.