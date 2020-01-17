Johor Bahru's Chinese heritage has created a cool travel destination

Read also

"The social media explosion helped to share Instagram-worthy photos captured in the hip and happening heritage quarter in JB, and very soon this area was flooded by visitors," Loh says.

The efforts at gentrification are still a work in progress and parts of the old city still appear a little rough around the edges. This lack of polish is what allows traditional businesses such as Hiap Joo Bakery to flourish, alongside Shanghainese laundries, noodle shops and street roti vendors.

It's easy to miss the narrow entrance to the charming Johor Heng Photo Studio, which has been a fixture of the city since the mid-1900s. Old monochrome portraits of forgotten Malay dignitaries, historic Johor Bahru street scenes and old soldiers adorn the walls of the staircase that leads up to the first-floor studio.

An elderly lady stops for a rest in the Johor Bahru heritage district. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Just around the corner from one of its glossiest malls is the Kedai Tuak Awam coconut wine shop. It is housed in a modest semi-derelict white bungalow set back from the road in its own concrete compound, with flaky turquoise woodwork and a red-tiled roof.

Here, for three Malaysian ringgit (S$0.99) visitors can purchase a half-pint mug of the warm milky liquid while sitting on a plastic stool and enjoying the ambience. One elderly woman wearing an orange sari has fallen asleep in her chair and her forehead rests on the rough wooden table, while her right hand grips her half empty glass.

Until 1844 what is now JB was little more than a few simple houses and a modest market. The rest was jungle, river and swamp. It was the local leader Temenggong Daeng Ibrahim (later the de facto maharaja of the state of Johor from 1855 to 1862) who had the foresight to invite industrious Chinese planters from Singapore to clear the jungle and help develop a new city.

A model of the Forest City development is displayed at the Country Garden property showroom in the Iskandar Malaysia zone of Johor Bahru. PHOTO: Reuters

JB's current prosperity is largely based on real estate, glitzy malls and golf courses, but its founding wealth was based on gambier and pepper. Gambier is a tropical shrub containing high levels of tannin that was used extensively in the leather tanning and textile industries in Europe. Plantations were established on land cleared from the jungle and accessed by river.