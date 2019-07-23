The Jollibee story: How a Philippine fast food franchise took on the world

Read also

In its early years Jollibee faced perhaps the biggest challenge in its corporate history: both McDonald's and KFC entered the Philippine market in the early 1980s. Instead of having their usual effect of sweeping aside local competition, in Jollibee they found a competitor more attuned to the local market, and one with a particularly determined founder.

"As early as [owning] five stores, Sir Tony was already dreaming of being the best in the country and the world," says Flores. "He was advised to sell the business and ride on the success of the multinationals. But he believed he had knowledge of the market and great-tasting products."

The line-up of products that Jollibee is best known for today, all of them tailored to meet local tastes, were pretty much in place by the early '80s.

Its menu items include the Yumburger and the uniquely sweet Jolly Spaghetti, but the star of the show is the Chickenjoy fried chicken, introduced in 1980.

"Fried chicken is a very popular product in the Philippines," says Flores. "Chickenjoy is delicately breaded to produce a crisp, delicious feel, and there's a secret marinade."

It's also the key product in Jollibee's international expansion, because most cultures tend to appreciate it. "Chickenjoy is our number one product - the bestseller in every market in the world. It appeals to a diverse set of customers and nationalities," Flores says.

The company started offering franchise opportunities in 1979, had 10 stores by 1981 and became the local market leader in 1985.

It really started moving from the late '80s, however, doubling its sales between 1987 and 1989, and then again by 1991, and further tripling them by 1996.

It opened its 100th outlet in 1991, then reached 200 in 1996, 300 in 1998, 400 in 2001, 500 in 2004, 600 in 2007, 700 in 2010, 800 in 2013 and 1,000 in 2015. The company was listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange in 1993, with its share price rising 135 per cent in the first three months.