Just had a child? How long you should wait to have another

Lisa Cheng had a pregnancy gap of 12 months between her first and second children. The Hong Kong mother says the pregnancy and post-partum period were a lot harder with her second child.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
angela tufvesson
South China Morning Post

Women often wonder what is the ideal amount of time to wait after giving birth before getting pregnant again. There are practical considerations, such as the desired age gap between siblings, and physiological ones, such as maternal age.

Lisa Cheng became pregnant with her second child when her eldest was 12 months old.

The 38-year-old Hongkonger had hoped to wait about 18 months after the birth of her first child before conceiving again, but "it just happened by accident that we got pregnant earlier".

She says the pregnancy and post-partum period were more difficult with her second child - who is now 12 months old - than with her first.

"My second pregnancy was a lot harder on my body in terms of lower back pain and tiredness, perhaps because I was older. And before I got pregnant, I hadn't really had much time to take care of myself because I was taking care of the first one," Cheng says.

"My energy level was pretty shot and to go through another pregnancy right away wasn't easy," she adds.

"It wasn't good for my mental and physical health. I also had a pretty tough post-pregnancy period the second time around as I think my body just wasn't as well equipped to handle the second pregnancy."

Cheng with her three-year-old son and one-year-old daughter. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Current guidelines from the World Health Organisation (WHO), which are based on a 2005 report, recommend that women wait at least 24 months between giving birth and attempting the next pregnancy.

Some research shows that a gap of between three and five years might be more advantageous.

Gaps like these allow time for women to recover from the rigours of pregnancy, birth and breastfeeding, and replenish stores of nutrients like folate and iron.

"The baby absorbs a lot of vitamins and nutrients from the mother, and it's important to get back to the pre-pregnancy state and replenish these before the next pregnancy," says Dr Alexander Doo, an obstetrician at Matilda International Hospital in Hong Kong.

There is also evidence that waiting a little longer between pregnancies - but not too long - reduces the risk of some adverse health outcomes.

Studies show intervals between pregnancies that are less than six months are associated with elevated risk of maternal mortality, and gaps of less than 18 months are associated with elevated risk of infant mortality, low birth weight and preterm delivery.

Where the previous birth was by caesarean, a gap of less than six months increases the risk of uterine rupture in the next labour.

Further research suggests a short gap may be associated with an increased risk of autism in second-born children, and that the risk is highest for pregnancies spaced less than 12 months apart.

At the other end of the spectrum, pregnancy intervals of more than five years are associated with increased rates of high blood pressure, pre-eclampsia, preterm births and small babies, although it is not clear why.

Doo says recent studies suggest 12 to 18 months is an acceptable gap, especially in developed cities like Hong Kong with a high standard of medical care.

"If the country is relatively well off and the people are relatively well off, then this increased risk is actually not that great," he says.

"For my patients I always say to wait at least one year - in particular, nothing shorter than six months. Twelve months to 18 months is probably the kind of gap you should be looking at."

The same goes for older women who, like Cheng - who was 35 and 37 when she gave birth to her children - are more likely to space their pregnancies closer together.

A Canadian study last year published in the JAMA Internal Medicine journal evaluated nearly 150,000 births in British Columbia and found that a gap of 12 to 24 months is ideal - regardless of the mother's age.

"Unlike some previous work that suggested women should wait between 18 months and five years, which is a really long time, we found that the optimal window was a bit shorter than that, with 18 months being the perfect time, and risks that were similarly low between 12 and 24 months," says lead researcher Dr Laura Schummers from the University of British Columbia.

"Crucially, that ideal length persisted across different age groups."

Schummers says the findings are particularly relevant to couples of all ages with young babies who are deciding whether they should try to conceive their next child now or wait a few months.

"From our findings we think it's worth waiting a little longer," she says. "It's worth doing what you can to ensure your pregnancies are at least 12 months apart to give your body that time to recover."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post

More about
Lifestyle Pregnancies Families Children and Youth

TRENDING

Condo resident who verbally abused security officer apologises in private meeting
Condo resident who verbally abused security officer apologises in private meeting
&#039;I&#039;m slipping&#039;: Mount Fuji climber missing after live-streaming his own fall from Japan&#039;s highest mountain
'I'm slipping': Mount Fuji climber missing after live-streaming his own fall from Japan's highest mountain
&#039;Ghost&#039; in red traditional robes spotted along the road, local drivers spooked out
'Ghost' in red traditional robes spotted along the road, local drivers spooked out
10-year-old boy drains $1.7k of mum&#039;s salary to buy game character &#039;skins&#039;
10-year-old boy drains $1.7k of mum's salary to buy game character 'skins'
Night markets to visit in Bangkok that are not Ratchada Rot Fai, Artbox and JJ Green
Night markets to visit in Bangkok that are not Ratchada Rot Fai, Artbox and JJ Green
Are the Singapore Mint limited edition money &amp; old notes worth more?
Are the Singapore Mint limited edition money & old notes worth more?
Jho Low is ready to address issues related to the 1MDB scandal in Malaysia or elsewhere
Jho Low is ready to address issues related to the 1MDB scandal in Malaysia or elsewhere
Malaysia seeks another RTS extension
Malaysia seeks to delay Rapid Transit System project with Singapore again
Belinda Lee &#039;ran away&#039; from her husband during their first meeting
Belinda Lee 'ran away' from her husband during their first meeting
Firm gets $160,800 fine for illegal streaming devices
Firm gets $160,800 fine for illegal streaming devices
Here&#039;s how to make homemade brown sugar bubble tea that&#039;s cheaper and better than store bought ones
Here's how to make homemade brown sugar bubble tea that's cheaper and better than store bought ones
Netizens slam viral Instagram story about &#039;Chinese girl that loves ahneiii food&#039;
Netizens slam viral Instagram story about 'Chinese girl that loves ahneiii food'

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

KTV Singapore showdown - Teo Heng, Cash Studio, Manekineko &amp; more
KTV Singapore showdown - Teo Heng, Cash Studio, Manekineko & more
Dental clinics in Johor Bahru: How much can you save by going across the border?
Dental clinics in Johor Bahru: How much can you save by going to Malaysia?
Up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot, Burger King avocado burgers &amp; other deals this week
Up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot, Burger King avocado burgers & other deals this week
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min

Home Works

Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you&#039;ll want to return to every day
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you'll want to return to every day
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

7-time groomsman cries at his wedding because he&#039;s &#039;finally married&#039;
7-time groomsman cries at his wedding because he's 'finally married'
Taiwanese drama set in Singapore features romance between 2 women
Taiwanese drama set in Singapore features romance between 2 women
Japanese reality show has celeb and fan &#039;sleep together&#039; on their first meeting
Japanese reality show has celeb and fan 'sleep together' on their first meeting
Woman, 31, throws TV from Pasir Ris condo; child taken to hospital
Woman, 31, throws TV from Pasir Ris condo; child taken to hospital

SERVICES