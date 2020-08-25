K-dramas inspire Indonesian to create halal soju

As the Korean Wave continues to influence the lifestyles of many Indonesians, a culinary entrepreneur from Bandung in West Java recently made news for creating a halal version of South Korea's national drink, soju .

“This Mojiso drink is not soju like the one in Korea. The ingredients are 100 per cent different. That’s why it's halal,” Sovi told kompas.com on Sunday.

The original soju variation is a distilled spirit with 17 to 20 per cent alcoholic content. It can be made with rice, wheat or potatoes.

Sovi said she got the idea to create the beverage after watching Korean drama series, which made her want to try the foods and drinks she saw on screen.

“There are many Korean foods that are halal so I have tried them. However, I haven’t tried the drinks,” she said.

After learning a mojito recipe from her friend who owns a café, Sovi then experimented with potential halal soju recipes. She has developed several flavors, including yoghurt, lychee, green tea and strawberry.

Satisfied with the finished product, Sovi started to market her creation with her friend Rinda, who owns online food store Warung Mini Ummik Project .

The non-alcoholic drink, branded Mojiso and described as "Korean sparkling water", is sold in the typical green soju bottle.

A 360-mL bottle is sold for Rp 45,000 (S$4.20) and available for delivery to customers across Java.

The new creation has drawn intrigue from Instagram users. One netizen described the taste as "less [of a] soda feel and refreshing".