Kamala Harris' and Michelle Obama's favourite sneakers: 5 fun facts about Converse Chuck Taylors

Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers have come back to the fore in recent months with US vice-president Kamala Harris spotted wearing All-stars on the campaign trail and even after her inauguration, adding to the line-up of public figures and celebrities who have made these sneakers part of their wardrobe.

Her choice of the smart-casual sneaker instead of the traditional shoes worn by politicians has become one of the most discussed topics in the United States, redefining how a politician – female or male – decides to dress.

“I have a whole collection of Chuck Taylors: a black leather pair, a white pair, I have the kind that don’t lace, the kind that do lace, the kind I wear in the hot weather, the kind I wear in the cold weather, and the platform kind for when I’m wearing a pantsuit,” Harris told website The Cut in an interview back in 2018.

Here are five fun facts about this iconic sneaker and the company behind it.

Converse started manufacturing athletic shoes in 1915

The century-old footwear brand started as a rubber shoe company back in 1908. Launched by Marquis Mills Converse as “Converse Rubber Shoe Company”, it specialised in making rubber galoshes to Boston retailers.

In 1915, it expanded to athletic footwear. Converse, however, did not target basketball at first but sports such as tennis, netball and football instead.

Its first basketball shoe – the Non-Skid, “great-grandfather of today’s Chuck Taylor sneaker – was produced in 1917. It was renamed the All Star in 1919. The oxford model – low cut – of the Chuck Taylor was only introduced in 1957.

Chuck Taylor is an American basketball player

The legendary Converse Chuck Taylor sneaker, the one favoured by Harris, was named after Charles Hollis Taylor, a professional basketball player and promoter of the All Stars sneaker.

Taylor joined the company in 1921 after complaining to the sales office in Chicago about having sore feet and persuading Converse to create a basketball line.

He travelled across the US to promote the All Star, turning it into a must-have for many basketball players. To recognise his effort, the sneaker was renamed after him in 1932, and his signature was also added on either side of the logo.

The Chuck Taylor sneaker was the shoe of American basketball players in the first Olympic basketball game and the unofficial training shoe of the US Armed Forces in the 1940s.

The largest private collection of Converse shoes consists of 2,630 shoes

Joshua Mueller with his collection of 2,630 Converse sneakers.

PHOTO: Facebook/Joshua Mueller

Joshua Mueller from Washington has enough Converse shoes for him to wear a different pair every day for over seven years.

He is also the Guinness World Record holder for largest collection of Converse shoes. The record was verified on 30 July 2019. After starting to collect Converse back in 1992, he first achieved this record in 2012.

The super fan plans to continue expanding his collection and hopes his son will take over one day.

Converse is owned by Nike

Despite its popularity across the globe, Converse stumbled into bankruptcy in 2001. Two years later, it was acquired by footwear giant Nike for US$305 million (S$407 million).

The company moved into a 10-storey headquarters building in downtown Boston in 2015. Overlooking the Charles River, the building includes a massive gym, a flagship store, and its own free recording studio, which aims to give back to all the artists and musicians who have supported the brand over the years.

Converse has been an all-time-favourite item for many celebs

Top celebrities including former US First Lady Michelle Obama, American singer-songwriter Jordin Sparks and actress Sarah Jessica Parker have been spotted wearing this affordable sneaker at different occasions with different outfits — even on the red carpet.

The late Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain was also a fan. To honor him, Converse debuted the Kurt Cobain collection of shoes printed with his personal notebook scribbles and lyrics.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.