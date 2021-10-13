'Keep calm, Penny Black is open': Iconic pub to continue operations despite initial closure notice

For those of you that were saddened to hear the news about The Penny Black's closure last week, here's some good news for you.

On Wednesday (Oct 13), the 22-year-old pub announced on Facebook that it is working with its landlord on renewing its lease due to "overwhelming pleas" from loyal customers.

In the post, the Boat Quay pub also thanked its customers for their support over the past few days and indicated that it would "do [its] best to keep Penny Black open and the taps running".

"Keep calm... Penny Black is open," it added.

Within a short span of three hours, the post garnered over 292 reactions, and many joyful comments.

The Penny Black had initially announced on Oct 8 that it would be closing its doors due to its landlord's "lack of empathy" and "the ongoing Covid situation".

The Penny Black first opened its doors at its current location in 1999, and is said to be the only English Public House in Singapore. It is also a sponsor and homebar for many sports teams — Bucks Rugby and Netball Club, Gaelic Dragons, Newcastle Supporters' Club Singapore and the Playground Rivals Football Club.

