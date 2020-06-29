Keep your home mosquito-free, especially during the rainy season

Especially during the rainy season, you may notice an uptick in mosquitoes. Here are the things to look out for, especially during the onslaught of wet weather and with the rise of dengue cases.

#1 Check for standing water

If you have flower pots left outside, check to see if they have collected rainwater. It doesn't just apply to flower pots - think grill covers, outdoor dustbins, gutters or anything (even a bottle cap!) that can collect a small puddle of water.

Add sand granular insecticide to places where stagnant water cannot be removed, such as flower pots, vases as well as roof gutters.

Those residing in older HDB flats will also want to keep the cap on their pipe socket holders (or bamboo pole holders).

#2 Trim the landscape

Mosquitoes seek shade under bushes and tall grass to keep from getting dry and dehydrated. Keeping your gardens pruned will give them less shelter to hide under.

#3 Keep your doors and windows closed

High humidity levels make for favourable conditions for mozzies to breed so your best bet would be to close your doors and windows. Alternatively, install retractable or easily removable magnetic and velcro mesh screens so you still get natural ventilation.

#4 Introduce these plants and herbs in your home

PHOTO: Unsplash

Certain plants and herbs have properties that could help repel these pesky blood suckers in a small room or space (don't expect them to do so in a garden!) Plus, many of them impart a fresh fragrance to your home, too.

Lavender - The scent of lavender might smell lovely for most people but mosquitoes definitely aren't fans.

Rosemary - Just planting this won't keep mozzies away but burn them and they create a smell that smells lovely to us but is unpleasant for these pests.

Citronella grass - Easily recognisable by its distinct smell, cut the leaves from time to time, and crush them to release their strong mosquito-repelling smell.

Lemongrass - Like its cousin, its strong fragrance makes lemongrass a natural insect repellent. To help in keeping mosquitoes away, it is usually planted along walkways and close to seating areas.

Pelargonium - Also known as the "mosquito plant", it is a cross between the Chinese Citronella and the African Geranium. The foliage, which resemble those of a fern, contain citronella oil and give off a lemony scent, which deters mosquitoes.

Marigold - Marigolds contain a compound called pyrethrum, an ingredient found in many insect repellents. It emits an aroma that bugs abhor.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.