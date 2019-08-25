Keto and Paleo diets: what they leave out might just be what you need - and you may gain weight, not lose it

Read also

It differs from other low-carbohydrate diets in that fat is the main source of energy.

By relying on ketone bodies, which the liver produces from stored fat, the keto diet removes the need for sugar (glucose) that comes from the carbohydrates in foods such as grains, legumes, vegetables and fruit.

The diet first became popular in the 1920s as a therapy for epilepsy; its proponents have claimed, with little evidence, that it can benefit people suffering from diabetes, cancer, heart disease and other severe illnesses.

The keto diet promotes the consumption of meat, fatty fish, eggs, butter, cream, cheese, nuts and seeds. It prohibits foods containing sugar, grains or starches; fruit; beans or legumes, and; root vegetables.

Keto dieters avoid some condiments and sauces, alcohol, and sugar-free diet foods.

There are at least four types of ketogenic diet, but all involve low carbohydrate intake, very high fat intake and moderate protein intake.