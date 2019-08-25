Keto and Paleo diets: what they leave out might just be what you need - and you may gain weight, not lose it

PHOTO: Pixabay/ zuzyusa
Tyler Nyquvest
South China Morning Post

When it comes to dieting trends, Hong Kong can be a little late to the party.

"Hong Kong is behind when it comes to fad diets, and right now it is all about keto," says Heanney Banks, a Hong Kong-based "fitfluencer" and health coach.

"You can now buy keto-focused products here, but when I was doing the keto diet [in 2016] there were none."

Keto refers to the ketogenic diet, a radical diet plan in which fat is the main source of energy.

Banks grew up in Scotland, and as a child was diagnosed with hepatitis B, an infection of the liver that she inherited and for which there is no cure.

For years she lived with the knowledge that while some carriers never experience symptoms of the disease, others can develop symptoms in later life. In extreme cases, the disease can cause liver failure and cancer.

Health and wellness influencer Heanney Banks at home in Happy Valley, Hong Kong. She came off the keto diet after experiencing hormone imbalances that caused weight gain.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Banks consulted a doctor to determine her risk of developing symptoms, and was informed that she would probably need to begin taking medication within a few years. Believing long-term medication would harm her health, Banks sought alternatives.

She attended an event about the ketogenic diet in Hong Kong, at which the speaker claimed it could heal liver conditions while also promoting weight loss.

Banks set out to learn more about the keto regime, and decided to adopt it. She visited speciality grocers, took supplements, had regular blood tests, and saw a specialist doctor. But the keto diet did not have the effects she hoped it would.

"For the first month, I bounced out of bed every morning. I slept very well, I woke up feeling like I had slept 12 hours. I felt like that brain fog had lifted," she recalls.

"The second month, I started to feel very heavy and I actually gained weight. In the third month, something felt wrong."

Banks began to experience fatigue and severe anxiety. On a visit to her doctor, blood tests revealed that Banks' diet had caused hormonal imbalances that led her to gain weight. She decided to come off the diet.

Now, she says, she eats "mindfully and intuitively" rather than constantly measuring her intake of carbohydrates and proteins and being critical of every meal she eats - something she believes people in the city have forgotten.

"Hong Kong has definitely lost that mindful eating mindset - it's just 'go-go-go, what's the quickest way to lose weight?'" Banks, 32, says. "I don't know what diet I'm on, I just eat healthily."

As for whether she would go back on the keto diet or recommend to clients any other specific diet, with a laugh she says: "No."

So what is the keto diet?

The keto diet, like the Paleo diet, emphasises the consumption of unprocessed food and of protein-rich food, and has in recent years surged in popularity thanks to high-profile endorsements from American celebrities such as Kim Kardashian West and LeBron James.

It differs from other low-carbohydrate diets in that fat is the main source of energy.

By relying on ketone bodies, which the liver produces from stored fat, the keto diet removes the need for sugar (glucose) that comes from the carbohydrates in foods such as grains, legumes, vegetables and fruit.

The diet first became popular in the 1920s as a therapy for epilepsy; its proponents have claimed, with little evidence, that it can benefit people suffering from diabetes, cancer, heart disease and other severe illnesses.

The keto diet promotes the consumption of meat, fatty fish, eggs, butter, cream, cheese, nuts and seeds. It prohibits foods containing sugar, grains or starches; fruit; beans or legumes, and; root vegetables.

Keto dieters avoid some condiments and sauces, alcohol, and sugar-free diet foods.

There are at least four types of ketogenic diet, but all involve low carbohydrate intake, very high fat intake and moderate protein intake.

Jimmy Louie, professor of food and nutritional sciences at the University of Hong Kong, says this makes keto unsuitable for many people, and in some cases harmful. In diabetics, Louie explains, ketone bodies can be toxic and in very rare cases can cause ketoacidosis, a life-threatening condition.

"The human body has very good control over uses of different types of fuel," says Louie. "By default, our body can utilise glucose (from carbohydrates) readily, and supplement that with energy from fat as required."

A ketogenic diet forces the body to use fat as its primary fuel source. "This is not what our body is designed for," Louie says. "Our brain, while it is able to use ketone bodies as a fuel, sees this is a last resort when no glucose is available."

Health complications associated with the keto diet range from constipation to nutrient deficiency, liver and kidney problems, cognitive impairment and mood swings.

"Dieters who are looking for the quick fix often employ the keto diet to drop weight fast, but the fact remains there is no scientific evidence for the long-term benefits of the keto diet," Louie says.

What about the Paleo diet, then?

The Paleo diet was first proposed by American nutritionist and author Matt Fitzgerald in 1970, but only took off when American scientist Loren Cordain released a book, The Paleo Diet, in 2002. The movement advocates eating as our hunter-gatherer ancestors are purported to have done thousands of years ago during the Palaeolithic Age prior to the development of agriculture.

Paleo dieters avoid processed and packaged foods, and carbohydrates. They get their protein from meat, fish and eggs. The diet encourages the eating of vegetables, fruit, nuts and seeds.

The Paleo approach is extremely popular among fitness influencers and health enthusiasts on social media, but many experts say the diet is based on faulty premises.

"The Paleo diet is an imbalanced diet based on our current understanding of nutrition," says Louie. "It excludes grains, legumes and dairy [products], which would mean the diet could be low in fibre, vitamins, and minerals - especially calcium. Depending on the type of meat consumed, it could also be high in saturated fat."

Healthy grains have been shown to be beneficial in preventing heart disease, diabetes, colon cancer and other serious diseases, Louie says. Grains are an important source of fibre, B vitamins and minerals.

Louie also points out that legumes are part of a group of plant foods that are being touted as more sustainable substitutes for meat proteins.

"Since we have a food crisis, we will eventually run out of arable land to produce enough food to feed the ever-growing population," Louie says. "Conventional animal-based protein requires much more resources to produce than equivalent amounts of plant- or insect-based protein."

Meanwhile, anthropologists and nutritionists have called into question the very idea that we should eat as hunter-gatherers did thousands of years ago.

"There is no one Paleo diet. Paleo was whatever you could grub together and find when you were a Neanderthal," says Christopher Gardner, director of nutritional studies and professor of medicine at Stanford University in California. "Some were heavy in meat, some were heavy in fish, some were practically vegetarian … it depends what part of the world you were living in back then."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
Nutrition and diet weight loss Health and Wellbeing

TRENDING

&#039;Girlfriend experience&#039; - Singapore rent-a-date services promote squeaky clean fun
'Girlfriend experience' - Singapore rent-a-date services promote squeaky clean fun
Toddler dies after mirror falls on her in fashion store at Jewel Changi Airport
Toddler dies after mirror falls on her in fashion store at Jewel Changi Airport
10 Singapore homes that show how useful a balcony can be
10 Singapore homes that show how useful a balcony can be
NASA investigating first crime committed in space: report
NASA investigating first crime committed in space: report
Widow of cabby killed in Ferrari crash loses bid to recoup $280k she paid for &#039;land investment&#039;
Widow of cabby killed in Ferrari crash loses bid to recoup $280k she paid for 'land investment'
City Harvest founder Kong Hee makes his first appearance in church since release from jail
City Harvest founder Kong Hee makes his first appearance in church since release from jail
How to care for your HDB flat&#039;s windows and make them last
How to care for your HDB flat's windows and make them last
Elva Hsiao makes 24-year-old boyfriend Facebook official on her 40th birthday
Elva Hsiao makes 24-year-old boyfriend Facebook official on her 40th birthday
Police investigating fake news being circulated about gang fights and activities in Singapore
Police investigating fake news being circulated about gang fights and activities in Singapore
10 hidden cafes in the east of Singapore that&#039;ll make you wish you lived there
10 hidden cafes in the east of Singapore that'll make you wish you lived there
Buckle Up: Jayley Woo gets through &#039;lowest point&#039; in life thanks to twin sister Hayley
Buckle Up: Jayley Woo gets through 'lowest point' in life thanks to twin sister Hayley
1am supper spots in the East that are not Geylang, Simpang Bedok and Fengshan Market
1am supper spots in the East that are not Geylang, Simpang Bedok and Fengshan Market

LIFESTYLE

5 new cafes in Singapore with white minimalist interiors
5 new cafes in Singapore with white minimalist interiors
8 most surprising things you can buy at Changi Airport
8 most surprising things you can buy at Changi Airport
Singapore Night Festival 2019: Top installations to check out this year
What to catch at this year’s Singapore Night Fest
Free XO durians for Pioneer and Merdeka Generation members &amp; other deals this week
Free XO durians for senior citizens at CCK on Aug 24

Home Works

How to fake a taller ceiling
How to fake a taller ceiling
Chill out with the cafe interior style at home
Chill out with the cafe interior style at home
What your tiles say about your design (&amp; bubble tea!) taste
What your tiles say about your design (& bubble tea!) taste
A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;We just dodged death&#039;: Cord on reverse bungee ride in US snaps moments before launch
'We just dodged death': Cord on reverse bungee ride in US snaps moments before launch
Weekend planner Aug 24-25: Free fitness dance classes, Singapore Night Fest &amp; other fun activities
Free fitness dance classes, Singapore Night Fest & other fun activities this weekend
Pineapple or banana? This freaky fruit is creeping people out
Pineapple or banana? This freaky fruit is creeping people out
Parents at Chinese kindergarten shocked by girls&#039; performance in bikinis
Parents at Chinese kindergarten shocked by girls' performance in bikinis

SERVICES