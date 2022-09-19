Kimbap has risen to Netflix fame - what is it and where did it come from?

This summer, global sales of a beloved Korean dish – kimbap – have been soaring thanks to the new Netflix series Extraordinary Attorney Woo. The Korean drama features an endearing lawyer with autism spectrum disorder who eats only kimbap and whose father owns a kimbap restaurant.

The show quickly became an international runaway hit and the dish has since been flooding social media.

For the uninitiated, kimbap (also transliterated as gimbap) is a Korean dish made of rice, cooked vegetables and other fillings all rolled in a dried sheet of laver seaweed and usually sliced into circular, bite-sized pieces. The two main ingredients – seaweed (kim in Korean) and rice (bap ) – give the dish its straightforward name.

For my generation of Koreans – born in the 1970s and 80s – kimbap is a symbol of childhood. I remember rolling kimbap with my mother in her kitchen while I was still in primary school, learning how to slice the rolls swiftly but gingerly so as not to squash them.

The prominence of kimbap in Extraordinary Attorney Woo is a perfect metaphor for the childlike innocence and purity of attorney Woo Young-woo herself. Kimbap and its associations resonate so deeply now that it may be surprising to learn that kimbap, as we know it, is a relatively modern dish.

Looking at its evolution, kimbap ultimately is a story of Korean history and economic development.

Kimbap has been widely covered, but there is a contentious debate over its origins. Some say that kimbap did not exist until the Japanese introduced norimaki to the Korean peninsula during the Japanese occupation in the early 20th century.

Other scholars reject the idea that we owe its existence to the Japanese, and trace the origins of kimbap to the Korean dish bokssam , which was documented in the 19th century during the Joseon era in Korea.

Bokssam is a dish in which rice and banchan (side dishes) are placed on dried laver and eaten together, part of a Korean practice of putting rice and other ingredients in a wrapper such as lettuce, perilla leaves or seaweed.

There is even a theory that norimaki originated in Korea during the Baekje period (18BC-AD660) and then flowed back to Korea during Japanese colonial times.

Culinary origins are often blurry, especially when overlaid with a history of colonisation and postcolonial nationalism. What is known is that the bamboo mat used to roll kimbap was introduced by the Japanese during the early 20th century.

The term “kimbap” itself is first documented in a 1935 article in the Dong-A Ilbo newspaper. Before this, a March 7, 1930 article in the Korean newspaper offers a recipe for norimaki , referring to the dish also as kimssambap .

The 1930 recipe uses Japanese laver and describes how Japanese dried seaweed sheets are thick and ideal for rolls, while Korean dried seaweed is thinner with holes. As such, two sheets of Korean seaweed were recommended to make the rolls.

This recipe includes other Japanese ingredients such as Ajinomoto (also called MSG), Japanese red pickles and, most notably, vinegar.

The use of vinegar is one clear distinction now between Japanese norimaki and Korean kimbap, which relies on sesame oil to season the rice. For kimbap, sesame oil is often brushed on the seaweed after rolling to make slicing easier.

The redolent fragrance of toasted sesame is kimbap’s hallmark today. But vinegar was actually used in kimbap until the late ’70s, primarily because of the lack of refrigeration in Korea and the need to prevent spoilage.

After the Japanese occupation and the Korean war, which ended in 1953, South Korea’s economy and infrastructure were devastated. In 1965, less than 1 per cent of Korean households had a refrigerator. In those days, kimbap was reserved for picnics and special outings. Since the ingredients in kimbap could easily spoil outside, vinegar acted as a kind of preservative.

After refrigerators became more prevalent – by 1986, 95 per cent of Korean households had one – vinegar was replaced with sesame oil in the making of kimbap. And the ’80s also saw the mass production of dried seaweed in Korea.

Such advances meant kimbap could be made and enjoyed on an everyday basis. So the first kimbap restaurants, such as that seen in Extraordinary Attorney Woo , did not appear until the ’80s, when the tradition of students bringing kimbap to school in their lunch­boxes started to take root.

Now kimbap is so embedded in Korean culture that it is included in the South Korea Consumer Price Index and subject to national price controls (though these controls have not been strictly enforced in recent years). And a multitude of versions of kimbap can be found across Korea and throughout the world.

The classic fillings are spinach, burdock, pickled radish, egg, carrot and a protein such as marinated beef. An endless array of fillings available now include tuna mixed with mayonnaise, kimchi, cheese, perilla leaves, Spam, fresh lettuce and vegetables (known as salad kimbap), tiny anchovies, avocado, deep-fried shrimp, spicy dried squid, spicy pork, spicy chicken – you get the idea.

Various Korean regions and locations have their own speciality kimbap. A version I always seek out when I go to Jeju Island is the abalone kimbap from the famed Kim Man-bok eatery, which features a large egg omelette and is infused with the flavour of abalone.

Mayak kimbap are mini kimbap rolls dipped in a Korean mustard sauce, created by a stall in Seoul’s Gwangjang Market. Chungmu kimbap is a popular version originating from a fishing town formerly named Chungmu and served as small rolls filled with just rice and accompanied by spicy radish and spicy marinated octopus.

Samgak kimbap is triangle-shaped, like Japanese onigiri, and found in Korean convenience stores. Ggoma kimbap (“child kimbap”) comes as slender rolls cut into tiny pieces perfect for children.

As the wave of Korean culture and food has swelled around the world, kimbap and its iterations have come to be found in all corners of the planet. In Hong Kong, I would pick up a roll of classic kimbap from one of the banchan shops on Kimberley Street, in Tsim Sha Tsui.

Kimbap Lab, in New York, offers gluten-free kimbap in the trendy neighbourhoods of Williamsburg and Chelsea. In Los Angeles, you will come across kimbap made with quinoa for the carb-conscious diner or delicately seasoned kimbap made by Perilla LA with vegetables from a farmers’ market.

You may have encountered the Korrito, a supersized kimbap the size of a burrito, which is available at K-Roll in Hong Kong. There are even kimbap restaurants in locations as far flung as Réunion Island, in the Indian Ocean.

Undoubtedly, after kimbap’s launch onto the international stage this summer, there will be even more options for people to discover this classic, yet modern, Korean dish.

