Kuala Lumpur exhibition maps out 12 lost kingdoms of South-East Asia

The Lost Kingdoms exhibition at Muzium Negara in Kuala Lumpur is not your average ancient artefacts show.

It took senior curator Mohd Nasrulamiazam Mohd Nasir (Nasrul) and his team nearly two years to put together, complete with regional research work.

The exhibition, which features 103 exhibits (a mixture of real artefacts and replicas), is a collaboration between the Department of Museums Malaysia, the National Museum of Indonesia and the National Museum of Cambodia.

From beautiful sandstone statues of Hindu gods to rare collections of keris with intricately carved hilts, the artefacts are truly a reflection of the ancient Malay kingdoms which once ruled the Malay Archipelago or as it is known now, South-East Asia.

"This exhibition is called The Lost Kingdoms because these kingdoms don't exist anymore. All that is left are their names and archaeological sites or candi sites

A close-up detail of the 'Keris Madura' from Indonesia. The keris is a dagger unique to the Malay cultures of South-East Asia. PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

"So, our primary source to track the existence of these kingdoms are inscription stones and steles which talk about the kingdoms of that time, " says Nasrul during a recent interview at the museum.

The exhibition, which runs until April 30, is neatly organised at Muzium Negara's Gallery 2.

Twelve lost kingdoms are represented in this exhibition, namely the kingdoms of Funan, Chenla/Zhenla, Angkor/Khmer, Pyu, Dravaravati, Champa, Langkasuka, Kedah Tua/Chieh Cha/Kataha, Srivijaya, Sailendra, Mataram/Medang and Majapahit.

Nasrul sees this as an important exhibition as it would grant visitors, especially Malaysians, a "historical awareness" as it shows that even before foreign powers colonised this region, there was already a rich, vibrant and advanced civilisation here.

"It is also an educational platform as visitors would be able to see for themselves these artefacts which many would have learned about in their history classes back in school.

"Reading about something is one thing but seeing with your own eyes what you have read about gives you a better perspective of history," shares Nasrul.

The rich archaeological finds were discovered, among others, in Lembah Bujang and Sungai Batu in Kedah, Malaysia, Angkor Wat, Preah Vihear and Sambor Preikok in Cambodia, Candi Prambanan and Candi Burobudor in Indonesia and Vijayapura and Singhapura in Vietnam.

'The Lost Kingdoms' exhibition at Muzium Negara features 103 artefacts from the 1st to 14th century AD, found in the Malay Archipelago. PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

Although the artefacts span over 14 centuries (first to the 14th century AD), before the colonial powers began to forage this region, and 12 kingdoms, they seem to share something in common.