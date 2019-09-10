Kuala Lumpur hotel creates 'durian room' for guests

Corus Hotel Kuala Lumpur became the first hotel in Malaysia to have a room for durian tasting.

Malayan United Industries Bhd (MUI) chairman and chief executive officer Andrew Khoo said durian was a national pride and it should be given importance. The MUI Group owns and operates Corus Hotel.

"Malaysia's durian is known to be among the best in the world. We should not take it for granted," said Khoo at the launch of Durian365@Corus.

Khoo added that the idea to have the room was inspired by durian as a preferred fruit, even among tourists.

"I am proud to say that the hotel has invested substantially to create a 'one of a kind' special place to house permanent fresh servings of durian.

"This urban durian dining space is named The Durian Room, inspired by the cigar room which is enclosed, air-conditioned and exclusive.

"In the hotel's coffeehouse, Dondang Sayang, we serve eight durian-inspired desserts called Durian Dessert Platter.

The Durian Dessert Platter is available at the hotel’s coffeehouse. PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

"It is open all year round and available from noon to 9pm daily," he said.

Khoo also revealed that the hotel had invested approximately RM100,000 (S$32,893) to ensure its environment was not affected by the smell of the fruit.

Tourism, Arts and Culture deputy minister Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik, who was at the launch, said it was exemplary for a company in the private sector to lead the initiative.

"It not only promotes our durians, it also supports the government in 'duriotourism'.

"However, the hotel needs to be creative, not just to attract foreign tourists but also local tourists," added Muhammad Bakhtiar

He said the government would always help the private sector to promote events or initiatives related to duriotourism.

"The tourism sector is showing positive results as tourist numbers and spending are increasing compared to last year.

"We encourage all sectors to work together in promoting tourism so that we can achieve the 30 million tourists target we have set for next year," he added.